Farmers search for love in America's heartland in new FOX reality dating show

Reality TV dating is heading to the farm.

FOX's new series, "Farmer Wants a Wife," follows four ranchers on a quest to find long-lasting love in America's heartland.

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles hosts the series set to premiere on the network Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

"At first I said no, because I'm not big in the reality dating show genre. That's not my thing," Nettles told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"But then I heard about the concept and I thought, ‘Oh, this sounds really cute, really fun, really interesting,’ and it has been so heartwarming and endearing because these are real people looking for real love," she continued.

Each farmer begins their love journey with eight single women, and eventually narrows their prospective partners down to five before ideally choosing one to be his wife.

The four farmers joined "Fox & Friends" alongside Nettles to discuss their journeys on the show and why they decided to partake in the series in order to find their soulmate.

"I guess if I knew really what I wanted, I wouldn't be on a reality dating show," Hunter Grayson, a rancher from Watkinsville, Georgia, said. "My grandfather always introduced my grandma wherever he went, whether he knew you for years or the first time meeting you, he said, 'This is my sweetheart. Have you met Ms. Faye? It's my sweetheart.' And so I'm looking for that. I'm looking for my sweetheart."

The other farmers featured in the show are third generation North Carolina cowboy Ryan Black, Oklahoma rancher Landon Heaton and Allen Foster, another rancher from Tennessee.

Nettles noted what differentiates the series from similar love shows, saying this particular series shies away from the typical drama that usually encompasses reality television.

"They're great guys, and that's what I love about this show is that it isn't like the scandalous everybody's crying with a rose at the end every evening, elimination, and they want to be Instagram influencers and [have] 15 seconds of fame," Nettles said. "These are real people, as you can tell. Super genuine, super sweet."

"I just feel like they're in it for the right reasons and I get to sort of swoop in like a fairy godmother and kind of give them a little attaboy here and there," she continued.