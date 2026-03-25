Far-left California congressional candidate clashes with Trump supporters in heated exchange

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Far-left congressional candidate Shonique Williams confronted supporters of former President Donald Trump at Cerritos College this week, where video shows a heated exchange in a campus free speech area involving Republican congressional candidate Dennis Feitosa, students, activists, and political organizers.

"I will not be silent while people are being harmed in our communities. Because silence is complicity," Williams wrote in a caption accompanying the footage. "Supporting genocide, caging, terrorism, or harm against anyone is white supremacy. Period."

The confrontation comes as political activism intensifies on college campuses ahead of the 2026 election cycle, with candidates increasingly engaging voters in public forums.

"These are my constituents. This is my community. I will defend them," Williams wrote, describing those present as "MAGA, TPUSA, Trump supporters, and white supremacists."

Williams is a Democrat running in U.S. House California District 41.

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As the exchange unfolded, Williams directed personal remarks at individuals gathered in the free speech area, focusing on their appearance and political views while recording the interaction.

"You have like three teeth in your mouth," she said, before adding, "Don’t all Trump supporters look the same?"

Williams also escalated her accusations during the confrontation, repeatedly alleging that those she was addressing supported serious crimes, while continuing to film and narrate the encounter.

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"You support people that rape kids," Williams said. "That’s a white supremacist. We do not support that."

At several points, the exchange grew more heated, with both sides talking over one another as tensions rose in the crowd.

"I will beat your motherf----- a--," Williams said. "Don’t walk up on me."

Other participants challenged her assertions and attempted to respond, with one asking, "Why can’t we have a different opinion than you?" as the discussion turned to broader political disagreements.

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Williams also engaged directly with a young Black man who expressed support for Trump.

"As a young Black woman, it is my responsibility to educate him," Williams said. "We cannot support anybody’s genocide. We cannot support anybody being caged."

Throughout the video, Williams continued recording individuals and describing their presence on campus, asserting that students believed those gathered were affiliated with extremist views.

"I just want to come get your faces on camera because there is a belief amongst students here that you guys are from a white supremacist organization," she said.

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In response to the incident, congressional candidate Dennis Feitosa emphasized a different approach, focusing on policy and constituent concerns rather than confrontational exchanges.

"I’m focused on having serious conversations about policy and improving the lives of people in Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, and Pasadena," Feitosa told Fox News Digital. "Political discourse should be about solutions."

In a subsequent Instagram response, Williams broadened her criticism beyond the campus confrontation, describing what she sees as a wider political landscape shaped by extremism.

"Democrats have right-wing extremists, racists, pedophiles, bigots, and white supremacists dominating our politics for too long," she wrote. "That ends now."

She also outlined how she intends to approach political opposition if elected, adding, "I am here to fight in Congress, legislatively, verbally, and if it comes down to it, physically," and said groups like "MAGA, TPUSA, the modern KKK, will not get a free pass while I am in office."



Fox News Digital reached out to Williams for comment.