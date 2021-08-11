Ritual for fallen Chicago officer's sendoff rushed, ex-police superintendent says cops feel 'under attack'

The sendoff of fallen Chicago police officer Ella French was reportedly rushed by the department’s no. 2 and former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy argued this illustrates the lack of support officers nationwide feel from government leadership.

"The officers here in CPD and probably across the country are… feel under attack by politicians and the public," he told "The Story" Wednesday. "Most of them feel like they’re not being supported by their leadership."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, CPD’s second-in-command, First Deputy Police Supt. Eric Carter, told officers conducting the Saturday night sendoff "we’re not waiting on the bagpipes" because "we don’t have 20 minutes for this s***."

But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot backed his decision after insisting during a press conference that those reports were false. The mayor explained that there was no honor guard present during the ceremony and a group of well-meaning people planned to hijack the procession, which would have set back French’s family.

McCarthy said he’s quite frankly "not sure" Carter’s call was necessary at all.

"It’s so important, the sacred nature of rituals, certainly within policing," he said. "If there’s an excuse for what happened, then maybe, you know, Eric should talk about it publicly himself … I think it’s all damage control at this point."

McCarthy pointed out that the superintendent called French by the wrong name, further discouraging officers. It’s also been reported, according to McCarthy, that the officers did not draw their weapons as traditionally practiced.

"That’s probably the result of a policy that was put in place for every time you draw your weapon, you have to do a report about it," he concluded. "Policing is entirely under attack, and that’s why we have a 100% increase in the murder rate."