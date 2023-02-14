Failed Senate candidate Mandela Barnes claims 'candidates of color' facing Dem skepticism: 'Can you win?'

Wisconsin's former Lieutenant Governor and failed Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is getting more darling media coverage, this time from Politico.

Barnes, whom Axios called the "almost-winner" in his Senate campaign against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., didn’t receive enough support because he was one of many "candidates of color," according to a recent Politico story.

Barnes’ aides reportedly told Politico that his failed Senate campaign "was something more than a missed opportunity — it was a painful example of how candidates of color continue to face questions about their ability to win."

The election was extremely close, with Johnson eking out a win over Barnes by just 26,000 votes.

Politico claimed that Barnes’ loss was an issue of trust.

"Black candidates needed more trust — and, with it, funding — from the Democratic Party’s infrastructure."

That was despite Barnes beating out Johnson’s funding numbers by roughly $6 million in the 2022 election cycle, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

Politico argued that funding wasn’t the only problem.

"They don’t just see the issue as one of campaign money but, rather, of Black candidates getting the same institutional support as their white peers."

"There’s always this question to younger candidates, candidates of color. You know, when you don’t look like the majority of the electorate, there’s always the question: ‘Can you win?’" Barnes reportedly told Politico.

Barnes repeated a similar claim on Twitter just a few days before the Politico article was published.

"All over America, groundbreaking candidates are stepping up in ways we’ve never seen before. They're redefining what a winning candidate looks like and where they come from. And, like I was, every single one of them is being asked countless times: ‘Can you win?’"

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., agreed that Black candidates faced a severe disadvantage within the Democratic Party.

"There’s no doubt that Black women have the highest systemic barriers to success," Lee reportedly said.

"Smaller donor networks, less organizational support, and more barriers to entry. The other more establishment and overly-funded candidates have the resources, but we are the backbone of the party."

Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.