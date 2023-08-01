'Have you ever experienced God in your life? That's an angel': Theologian Jonathan Morris

A Catholic theologian says America is still a nation of faith after an Associated Press-Norc Center poll indicated that nearly 70% of Americans believe in angels.

"America is still a believing nation that God knows me, God knows us, and has a personal plan for my life," theologian Jonathan Morris told " The Story " on Tuesday. "He has to communicate that in some way. That's what angels are all about."

Morris explained that the Bible mentions angels 285 times.

"They are simply messengers of God," he said. "They come in all different forms. Yes, in the Bible, they come across as kind of an appearance of a human figure, but have you ever experienced God in your life? That's an angel. Messages from God."

Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green said the poll shows that everyone has a "spiritual nature" to tap into and shared how she previously chatted with a scientist who explained God could have created dimensions where angels exist .

While the majority of Americans believe in the existence of these holy figures, the poll indicates only 58% believe in the existence of hell.

"It's very interesting because if you understand the biblical form of angels and Satan...Satan is actually a fallen angel," Green told Fox News. "It is Lucifer and Jesus talks about in the New Testament, 'I saw Satan fall like lightning out of the sky.' So, he sees the fall of Satan. Satan, according to theologians, make up about a third of the angels. His minions make about a third of the angels. There are a lot of fallen angels out there. So, you've got to be careful."

Half of Americans surveyed said they believed spirits of people who have died can interact with the living.

"I would never doubt the possibility of God communicating with us in all sorts of ways, including with people whom we love," Morris reflected. "My mom had an experience of her mom coming back to her through a window. I wouldn't be able to explain it myself. She says it happened and it gave her great peace. Here's the issue. If there's peace, that's God. If there's no peace, that's the devil."