Ex-Trump adviser calls out 'corruption' at colleges still forcing COVID vaccines: 'I'm very concerned'

Dr. Scott Atlas said many officials at American universities are showing a "complete lack of critical thinking, gross incompetence, and unethical behavior" as they continue to mandate COVID vaccinations for students.

The former Trump adviser joined "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday to discuss how some universities still have COVID restrictions in place, including vaccine booster mandates.

"I'm very concerned. … We trust [universities] to teach critical thinking and take care of our kids and instead, there is a denial of fact on thousands of university and college campuses in the U.S.," said Atlas.

"Maybe 90% of people have had COVID, they have biological protection That is better, not just equal, better, proven by the data from the vaccine."

Ingraham noted that the University of Michigan is still requiring students to receive boosters to live on campus, while George Washington University in Washington, D.C., still requires students and faculty to wear masks.

"This is crazy," said Ingraham.

Atlas said there has not been an accurate assessment of all side effects from vaccines after billions of shots were administered.

Atlas suggested "corruption" is taking place at some universities saying, there are "about 15 universities in the U.S. that receive more than $500 million a year every year from the NIH alone."

"The risk from this illness for healthy people at college age is extremely low and we have done tremendous damage to an entire generation with it causing an obesity crisis, massive psychiatric illness, suicides, self-harm, it's a heinous disgrace. It's frankly probably the most unethical time in modern history."

Ingraham noted that people like her and Atlas were "trashed" by media outlets for questioning lockdowns, mask mandates and other policies.

"This was not just derided, it was censored. It was actively censored during 2020 when it mattered," Atlas noted.

"We cannot let that happen because these people in power are apt to do these draconian lockdowns and things again for other so-called existential crises. I'm predicting we'll see these restrictions for things like climate change if we don't stop this and get a public airing of this."

A new study found that a previous COVID-19 infection offers at least the same level of protection as two doses of high-quality mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Additionally, people who are infected with the virus may be protected from reinfection for 40 weeks or longer, the study found.

It was published in The Lancet on Feb. 16.