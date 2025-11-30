Ex-CIA station chief warns Putin using talks to gain leverage as Ukraine delegation meets top Trump officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be using negotiations over the war in Ukraine to gain more favorable positioning on the battlefield and among global leaders, but a former high-ranking CIA official doubts whether Russia is really interested in peace.

"Russia's going to continue this war, and their strategic objectives — which is to topple the government of Ukraine — those haven't changed much," said Dan Hoffman on "Fox & Friends Weekend." Hoffman used to serve as the CIA station chief of Moscow, making him the highest-ranking CIA official in Russia at the time.

"Putin likes to talk, he likes to negotiate because he feels like he could influence the United States not to pursue sanctions, further sanctions on Russia, and to hold on giving Ukraine military equipment like Tomahawk missiles," Hoffman said. "But I don't see Russia very interested in negotiating. However, it's still worth pursuing, and good on the Trump administration for trying."

Despite his skepticism, Hoffman emphasized the importance of the meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and United States representatives, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, happening in Florida on Sunday.

"I think these meetings are really important, not just for the United States and Ukraine to discuss the peace process and the upcoming trip from Special Envoy Witkoff to Russia, but also for the Ukrainians to share battlefield updates, what they're seeing on the ground, how they see the war going and the potential for a future deal in the making," Hoffman said.

The meeting follows the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, on Friday, and precedes Witkoff's planned visit to Russia. Hoffman said it would be a chance for Ukraine to assuage U.S. fears after the shakeup.

On the battlefield, tensions continue to rise after Ukraine's drone strike on Russian forces in the Black Sea and Russia's deadly missile attack on Kyiv.

One sticking point in the peace process has been whether Ukraine will cede territory to Russia, which Hoffman said "would be extremely dangerous for Ukraine."

"The last thing Ukraine wants to do is give [heavily fortified positions in Donetsk] up and present Putin an opportunity down the road to launch another invasion of Ukraine when Ukraine would be vulnerable," he said.

"Putin has violated every agreement he's ever signed, going back to the one that his predecessors signed at the Budapest memorandum, which promised Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence," Hoffman continued. "And so Ukraine needs to be prepared, with Europe's backing, to deter any future Russian attack. That's critical."

Hoffman acknowledged that, in light of Yermak's resignation and the surrounding corruption scandal, Ukraine makes an imperfect ally. However, "they also happen to be the strongest army in Europe, and they have the most sophisticated drone and counter drone technology. They're the bulwark of Europe's defense," he said.

"And look, it's worth remembering we enjoy a trillion dollars worth of trade with Europe and the last thing we want is the specter of Russian aggression on Europe," Hoffman stated.

In Hoffman's estimation, "the best way to deter [Russia] is for Ukraine to either to win or to have a good solid peace there that protects their territorial integrity."