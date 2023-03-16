'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell boots heckler from film premiere: Get the f-- outta here!'

"Evil Dead" franchise star Bruce Campbell told one unruly audience member to "Get the f--- out of here!" during the SXSW Festival premiere of his new horror film, "Evil Dead Rise."

In a shocking, viral moment the audience member screamed, "This movie f---ing sucks!" during a Q&A with the film’s producers and actors before being booed by the crowd and called out by Campbell.

After sitting through the entire film at the famous Austin, Texas tech and culture festival, the crowd goer chose to share his opinion directly with the people who crafted the latest sequel in the long-running horror franchise.

VILLAINOUS CANNIBALS IN HBO’S ‘LAST OF US’ SPOUT BIBLE VERSES, PREACH CHRISTIANITY

In footage that was shared to Twitter shortly after the incident, six of the film’s crew, including Campbell and another actor were seen answering a moderator’s questions as someone in the crowd close to the stage started loudly speaking over them

The audience member’s words were initially unintelligible, though it was clear he was agitated. At first the panelists ignored the outburst, but the heckler's complaints grew louder, prompting one of them to ask, "What’s that?"

After a brief pause, the theatergoer responded clearly, "This movie f---ing sucks!" Immediately, the crowd burst out in loud jeers and booing towards the disruptor, while the panel’s shocked moderator replied, "What?"

The scene became even more dramatic as the guest launched his bucket of popcorn up into the air as he angrily got up from his seat and began his march to exit doors. All the while, the audience continued their loud booing.

BIBLICAL DRAMA CENTERING ON ‘CONTROVERSIAL’ PASSAGE IN SCRIPTURE ENJOYS CROWDFUNDING SUCCESS

Another panel member provided some commentary on the scene as he walked away, saying, "He’s storming out." She also quipped, "I think that means we’ve made it!" Another tried to placate the annoyed crowd, saying, "He’s gone. He’s gone everyone, he’s gone."

Though the heckler wasn’t quite finished. As the audience broke out in applause, and he neared the back of the theater, the unruly guest turned to the stage and threw up a middle finger. He proceeded to yell some more, though it was hard to make out.

By this point, "Evil Dead" star Bruce Campbell had had enough. He plainly asked, "What are you doing here?" and then angrily added, "Get the f--- out of here!"

The audience cheered Campbell’s no-nonsense response and the heckler eventually left. Thankfully the panelists, including Campbell, returned to good humor. One mentioned the classic motto, "Keep Austin weird, right?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film’s producer Rob Tapert got some hearty laughter out of the crowd with his observation, saying, "I don’t get it. He waited all the way through the credits!"

"Evil Dead Rise" is the fourth mainline film in the classic horror franchise starring Campbell as series protagonist Ashley "Ash" J. Williams." It will be released in late April this year.