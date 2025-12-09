Erika Kirk details how Charlie Kirk's final book will impact 'millions of lives'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk opened up on "The Five" about the "precious" Sabbath time that shaped their home life and why the practice held such deep meaning for her late husband.

She reflected on the themes in Charlie Kirk’s final book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," published Tuesday. He completed the book one month before his assassination on Sept. 10.

"I saw a side of my husband that the world never got to see," she told Fox News. "And that to me was so special because that was him just being able to breathe, be able to be with the Lord, let my children climb all over him, be daddy."

"He knew that this was something that the world needed to hear, and God did too," Erika Kirk said. "And He put it on his heart, and Charlie wrote it — and I know that it's going to change and impact millions of lives."

Charlie Kirk regularly championed honoring the Sabbath — working six days and resting on the seventh — frequently encouraging his followers to adopt the practice.

"That [Sabbath] is a day to go be with God, that is a day to read your Bible and be out of the busyness, and the hurriedness, and the anger and the noise of this world," Charlie Kirk said in June.

Erika Kirk recognized her late husband as a "bridge-builder" who knew the Sabbath transcended politics, age and demographics, saying the practice bridges "generational gaps."

She shared that unplugging from technology and gathering with family is how the Kirk household honored the Sabbath.

"He [Charlie] was able to just reset, recalibrate and say, ‘You know what? The noise of this world can wait 24 hours. I can get back to it once I have a fresh brain and I'm rested,'" Kirk said.

She blamed technology for weakening the art of conversation, explaining how Charlie Kirk prioritized Sabbath dinner to create time for meaningful discussion.

"What Charlie also realized is the beauty and true, authentic communication that's totally lacking these days," she added.

The 37-year-old mother of two shared that her family rarely uses screens, but makes exceptions for a few special shows.

"We're not a screen-time family with the children," Erika Kirk said. "I joke around that we did watch Charlie's show all the time, and then Bob Ross for nap-inducing moments, but… screens, that's not where our interaction is."

"The Five" co-host Dana Perino cited a line from Charlie Kirk's book: "The Sabbath is not a burden to bear, it's a grace to embrace." She asked Erika Kirk her advice for those who feel they don’t have time for the Sabbath.

"Make adjustments and not excuses," Erika Kirk said. "That's what he [Charlie] would say — and I second that."