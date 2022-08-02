Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Energy Sec. Granholm claims ban on Russian oil proves ‘we can’t rely on the volatility of fossil fuels’

America and Europe's policies to limit fossil fuel production have left them dependent on Russia and OPEC for energy

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Jennifer Granholm says America must transition to green energy to ensure its national security Video

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the U.S. must transition to green energy to protect its national security.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pointed to the decision to stop buying oil from Russia in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine as a reason "why we can’t rely on the volatility of fossil fuels" and said that the United States needs to transition to "clean energy" for national security.

During a segment of CNN's "New Day with John Berman and Brianna Keilar" about high gas prices, Granholm said, "Just remember, the reason for this surge, though, is, yes, coming out of COVID, but also because when Putin invaded Ukraine, Russia is one of the largest exporters of oil, and all these countries like the United States, Canada, E.U., said we're not going to take Russian oil, that pulled all those barrels off the market." 

"So supply and demand were way out of match," she continued. 

MANCHIN-SCHUMER BILL WOULD REINSTATE TAX ON IMPORTED OIL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

bEnergy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

"So the president tried to increase supply all at the same time as accelerating our movement to clean energy which is why this whole circumstance is really a foot stomp on why we can't rely on the volatility of fossil fuels," Granholm said.

The United States decided it would not purchase Russian oil in protest over Putin's invasion of Ukraine, while at the same time Biden praised the resulting high gas prices as a necessary step in the "incredible transition" to so-called green energy

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS REPUBLICANS FOR TRYING TO ‘OBSTRUCT’ THE PASSAGE OF THE $739B ‘ANTI-INFLATION PLAN’

Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, shares a laugh with, standing left to right, Thomas Elementary School principal Jaimee Trahan, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, during a visit with students and staff at Thomas Elementary School in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In June, Biden said that Americans would pay higher gas prices "as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

"Think about energy security. If we really want to be nationally secure, we should be energy secure," Granholm argued.

 "And that doesn’t just mean oil and gas. That means increasing our ability to deploy clean energy. So we’re not so reliant upon the volatility of fossil fuels, that means the tax credit provisions in this deal will incentivize the deployment of all kinds of clean energy, wind and solar, yes, but also geothermal, nuclear, and there is a whole array of zero carbon technologies that will be incentivized and that’s very good news," she continued.

President Biden shakes hands with White House chief of staff Ron Klain alongside Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm  in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 30, 2021. 

President Biden shakes hands with White House chief of staff Ron Klain alongside Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm  in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 30, 2021.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Granholm bragged that "solar and wind are now the cheapest form of energy." 

Others argue a better way to ensure America's national security is to increase oil production domestically by removing regulatory barriers put into place by the Biden administration.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 