Elon Musk mocks MS NOW contributor for denying genetic differences between ethnicities during heated debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk criticized MS NOW contributor Paola Ramos after going viral last week for a clip where she repeatedly denied that there are any genetic differences between groups of different ancestry.

Ramos shared a clip on her Instagram from an interview she did with pronatalist activists. The pronatalist movement believes modern civilization is undergoing a destructive decline in the birthrate, which must be undone by encouraging people to have more children. In her Instagram caption, Ramos warned, "a movement that encourages people to have more babies is once again gaining momentum in the far right. Remember, Trump said he wants to be the ‘president of fertility.’"

Ramos, the daughter of Telemundo journalist and prominent Trump critic Jorge Ramos, spoke with neuroscientist Malcolm Collins and his wife Simone Collins. The couple wrote "The Pragmatist’s Guide" series and are advocates of maintaining healthy cultures and birthrates to uphold civilization. In the interview clip, which went viral, Ramos challenged Malcolm, saying, "Malcolm, you’ve said things like, ‘Black women are biologically different than White women.’"

STATE EDUCATION CHIEF SAYS IT'S ‘INACCURATE’ TO SAY THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS, IN DEFENSE OF TRANS ATHLETES

"They, yes, they have different fertility windows, they have a higher rate of fertility complications –" he began.

"But there’s no scientific evidence to prove that a Black woman and a White woman are genetically different, right? This is like –" Ramos began.

"What are you talking about!?" the neuroscientist shouted. "Like, literally, there are genes that code for their skin color!"

"This is like, government data, this isn’t me, this is the National Institute of Health, this is the American Medical Association, there is no scientific evidence to prove that," Ramos claimed.

Malcolm rejected this claim.

ANCIENT BONES, TEETH FOUND IN SHIPWRECK BURIAL GROUND HELP EXPLAIN GENETIC ANCESTRY OF SCANDINAVIANS

"What you’re stating is just factually incorrect," Malcolm said. "Humans are genetically diverse, it’s not a bad thing that humans are genetically diverse."

"I’m not saying it’s a bad or a good thing, I’m saying there is no scientific evidence," Ramos said.

"There is scientific evidence, there is overwhelming scientific evidence," Malcolm said. "This is like saying the sky is not blue. Like, it is genes that code their skin color, right? Those genes are obviously different in them than they are in us. How is that not science? That’s just like, a basic fact. The genes that code their skin color, their level of melanin production, are different from my genes."

"And that’s precisely why I was asking this question," Ramos answered. "Because I think for some people that do believe, like you, that people are genetically different, that has historically been used to promote racial hierarchies, right? And that’s why I’m asking you."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk, another advocate of pronatalism who has warned low birthrates are "one of the biggest risks to civilization," responded to the clip of Ramos with a laughing emoji. Others on social media compared her interview to something the "Borat" satirical troll personality would do, while others were baffled that she chose to share the clip in the first place.

Ramos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.