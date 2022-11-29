Elon Musk flames 'coordinated' Democrat attacks against him: 'Actors on the political stage'

Tech mogul and Twitter CEO Elon Musk Tuesday blasted what he called "major Democrat politicians" for "coordinated" attacks against him.

Twitter user Jason Debolt provoked the response by pointing out how Democratic politicians have come out against Musk recently. He noted that Musk did not insert himself into political debates prior to these interactions.

"Elon wasn’t super political on Twitter until Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren started attacking him for no reason. Then others followed. Of all the dudes they could have attacked, they chose the guy most capable of helping government solve problems. Strange choice," Debolt wrote.

Musk responded to the tweet by agreeing and suggesting that these Democratic figures were mere "actors on the political stage."

"Several other major Democrat politicians attacked me too, all around the same time. It was coordinated. Outside of party leadership and independents like Manchin, they are essentially actors on the political stage, not directors or script writers," Musk tweeted.

Over the years Musk gotten into tussles with Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over taxes and spending, once memorably calling Warren "Senator Karen."

More recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attacked Musk over his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month for a blue check verification mark on their accounts. Musk replied mocking Ocasio-Cortez, pointing out that her website sold a nearly $60 sweatshirt.

Musk also responded positively to a meme attacking the Democratic Party for ignoring scandals such as the Biden’s family dealings with China and Ukraine and TikTok sharing user information with the Chinese Communist Party in favor of investigating him for legally purchasing a social media company.

Several Democratic senators have threatened investigations and governmental intervention on Twitter following his purchase. On Nov. 1, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on the Biden administration to investigate Musk’s acquisition, suggesting that the site could be influenced by Saudi Arabia. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., has threatened Musk with regulation for not responding to his letter about the Twitter verification process.

Musk trolled these efforts on Nov. 18 with a mocking tweet attacking their lack of interest in crypto giant FTX declaring bankruptcy after losing a billion dollars.

Several Twitter users chimed in agreeing with Musk’s comment about Democrat attacks and coordination.

Tech entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal said Musk was "ripping @TheDemocrats a new one."

"I genuinely wonder why they started attacking you, because if it wasn’t for you and Tesla, EVs would not be mainstream. You’ve been an ally to the Democratic Party. And when you speak out against them attacking you, they paint you as far right. Senseless," Teslarati senior writer Johnna Crider tweeted.

"This is true. And they're gonna attack him, even more, tomorrow for saying it," outspoken singer Philip Labonte wrote.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson said, "Coordinated propaganda campaigns are what the media, Big Tech, political and corporate interests have been all about for yrs now."

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock exclaimed, "Good lord, this man is a true disruptor."

Despite this, some left-leaning social media users continued to attack Musk for his comment.

Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski wrote, "You’re another trump. This is so boring."

Vanity Fair correspondent Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, "So your values are based on who’s nice to you?"

"Manchin is one of the biggest proponents of taxing the hell out of billionaires on the Hill. He just doesn't like doing it wantonly. His main beef is making sure it goes to earned income, rather than unrealized gains," MSNBC columnist Eric Michael Garcia wrote.

"None of this is true. What it shows is your naïveté about politics," author Jeff Nesbit said.

