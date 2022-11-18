Elon Musk mocks Senate Democrats as clueless for their calls to investigate Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday tweeted out a message mocking senators who want to investigate the company now that he is in charge.

On Thursday, seven Democrats wrote a letter to the FTC that read, "We write regarding Twitter’s serious, willful disregard for the safety and security of its users, and encourage the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate any breach of Twitter’s consent decree or other violations of our consumer protection laws."

Musk replied on Friday by calling out the mess surrounding crypto giant FTX following its declaration of bankruptcy after losing a billion dollars.

Musk tweeted a wildlife image of of two animals apparently in a sexual act in the background with the message: "FTX losing over a billion dollars of client funds." In the foreground is a photographer facing the other direction as he takes a picture. That text reads, "Senators calling for the FTC to investigate Twitter."

Syndicated talk show host Joe Pags Pagliarulo responded on Twitter by connecting the move to the White House: "a. of course they have comment on what the FTC does or doesn't do. b. This ‘not gonna comment’ means they agree."

The letter by Senate Democrats warned: "We fear that Mr. Musk’s reported changes to internal reviews and data security practices further put consumers at risk and could directly violate the requirements of the consent decree."

It was signed by Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

On Thursday, Markey said that Musk will "pay a price" if he doesn’t change Twitter.