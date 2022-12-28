Elon Musk calls out 'legacy media' and 'corporate journalism': 'We have only just begun'

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk slammed "corporate journalism" and "legacy media" in separate tweets about the response to the Twitter Files and claims that his reputation is in trouble.

"Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?" Musk wrote Tuesday in response to a tweet about a Substack post headlined "In Response to the Twitter Files, Establishment Media Rushes to Defend the FBI," written by Leighton Woodhouse.

Musk has released several installments of the Twitter Files through independent journalists such as Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi.

A recent installment detailed the coordination between Twitter and government agencies went way beyond the FBI.

TWITTER FILES PART 6 REVEALS FBI'S TIES TO TECH GIANT: 'AS IF IT WERE A SUBSIDIARY'

Musk said in the same thread that he was "open" to the idea of purchasing the Substack platform in response to a tweet from Wall Street Silver, who asked if Twitter should purchase Substack and connect the two platforms.

"Twitter plus Substack creates instantly massive competition for obsolete legacy corporate media," the account said.

Musk on Wednesday also responded to a clip posted by CNBC's "Squawk Box" and called out "legacy media."

In the clip, Axios reporter Hope King said that Musk's reputation was "in danger."

"All of the macro conditions are against his favor. Market-share for $TSLA is down year-over-year. His reputation with Twitter is impacting his reputation when it comes to all of his companies," she said.

Musk shot back and said that the legacy media should "worry about its reputation."

TWITTER FILES FLASHBACK: JACK DORSEY TESTIFIED UNDER OATH TWITTER DOES NOT CENSOR, ‘SHADOW-BAN’ CONSERVATIVES

"We have only just begun," he continued.

Another installment of the Twitter Files posted by independent writer David Zweig showed both the Biden administration and the Trump administration leaned on Twitter to moderate content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Internal files at Twitter that I viewed while on assignment for @thefp showed that both the Trump and Biden administrations directly pressed Twitter executives to moderate the platform’s pandemic content according to their wishes," Zweig wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Areas of focus included conspiracies around 5G cell towers, runs on grocery stores, and misinformation that could stoke panic buying and behaviors," the memo read, according to Zweig.

Musk has also called out the media for being "against free speech."

"Why are so many in the media against free speech? This is messed up," Musk wrote on Twitter in November.