Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren struggled to defend her past praise of President Joe Biden’s "sharp" mind in a new interview, equivocating that she believed it at the time.

Warren appeared on the "Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso" podcast on Sunday where the left-leaning host asked whether she regretted saying Biden "had a sharpness to him" up until he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

"I said what I believed to be true," Warren said.

"You think he was as sharp as you?" Fragoso pushed back.

Warren gave a long pause where she appeared to hold back a laugh at the question.

"I said I had not seen decline," she finally responded, turning her head and giving Fragoso a pointed look that he then reciprocated. "And I hadn’t at that point."

Fragoso pressed Warren further, expressing skepticism over her not seeing any decline in Biden during his time in office.

"The thing is," Warren began uncertainly. "Look, he was sharp. He was on his feet. I saw him... live event. I had meetings with him a couple of times..."

"Senator, ‘on his feet’ is not praise," Fragoso argued. "'He can speak in sentences' is not praise."

Warren seemed to softly laugh at his comments while replying, "Fair enough."

Warren defended Biden’s "sharpness" last year when interviewer Hasan Minhaj mocked Biden’s age on a podcast recorded before Biden’s infamous presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

"I talk to the man," Warren said. "The man is sharp. The man knows what he’s talking about. He does the job. I think people ask about age, they’ve got every right. Look, voters can ask about anything they want. They can make any decisions based on anything they want. That's the deal."

She continued, "It's a sharpness and a pointedness about what he is trying to accomplish and to me, I get it. It's like messaging. You can have other issues you want to look at, but the heart of it is what does he deliver. He is delivering."

After the debate, Warren was less certain in her defense of Biden, repeating on MSNBC in July that he was "our nominee" but added that he had a "big decision to make" over whether he should stay in the race.

Biden dropped out of the race one day after her MSNBC interview.

