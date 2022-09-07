Expand / Collapse search
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim

Memphis mom's case and Cleotha Abston's previous victim may lead to a connection, Fox Nation host says

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher.

NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be some connection, however tenuous it may be. I think the FBI is looking for any connection right now. But the similarities: He takes a lone victim in Memphis in daylight hours, early morning hours, puts them in his vehicle, rides around with him for a period of time, considers killing him. Ultimately, his buddy talked him out of killing the last victim. But here's something interesting about that first victim. The first victim said that this guy, Cleotha Abston, was braggadocio behind bars. I guarantee you he will yak about killing Eliza. 

