Elise Stefanik slams ‘illegitimate’ Jan. 6 Committee as 'greatest distraction on earth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Wednesday the January 6th committee hearings this week won't delve into the security failings before the 2021 Capitol riot. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Stefanik joined other prominent Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to argue the committee is not legitimate.

REPUBLICANS LAUNCH COUNTER-PROGRAMMING TO JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HEARINGS WITH STEFANIK, SCALISE, JORDAN MEDIA EVENT

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: I was just home in my district for two weeks, traveling to 10 different counties. And the issues that I heard from my constituents and voters, they were concerned about inflation. They're concerned about the skyrocketing gas prices. They're concerned about the increase in crime that we're seeing not just in New York state, but across America. All of these crises are a direct result of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats' failed agenda. And what do the Democrats want to talk about? They want to talk about January 6th.

But importantly, their committee is not focused on finding out why the Capitol was so ill-prepared, why the Capitol Police were not given the training and resources, why they were at half staff on January 6th. These are important questions that Nancy Pelosi and Democrats don't care about because they kicked the Republican-appointed members off the committee, which is why it's illegitimate.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: