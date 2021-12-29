The Economist lectures Americans about democracy in email sponsored by China tech giant Huawei

The Economist warned Americans about United States democracy being under threat in their cover for the January 2022 issue. The latest cover for the news publication featured the headline, "Walking away: The Republican Party and democracy," which accuses Republicans of undermining democracy in the United States.

"Americans fear that their democracy is under threat. Renewal will not happen for as long as Donald Trump remains the Republican leader. But the party can change," The Economist wrote in a tweet promoting the article.

In one of their emailed newsletters, the publication continued to promote the story with the sponsorship of Huawei. Huawei is Chinese tech giant that has been linked to mass surveillance campaigns by the Chinese Communist Party.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi was first to note Huawei's sponsorship of The Economist's newsletter.

"Insane for @TheEconomist to lecture Americans about democracy in an email sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party’s @Huawei spy technology," Foldi tweeted. "China uses @Huaweias a key part of its brutal Uyghur repression."

The Biden administration labeled Huawei on December 15 as a "national security threat" for its entanglement with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). An investigation linked the company to mass surveillance campaigns after several documents were leaked to the Washington Post which proved more extensive ties to the CCP than initially realized. The National Security Council has since considered Huawei a risk to national security.

"I don’t have a comment on the specifics of this report but President Biden and the administration continue to believe Huawei is a national security threat," a National Security Council spokesperson told Fox. "That is why it remains on the entity list and why this administration designated it under E.O. 14032 for operating in the defense and related [material] and/or surveillance technology sectors of the PRC economy."

Huawei denied the connections raised by the investigation, but many countries including the United States have continued to ban or limit the trade of Huawei products to mitigate security threats.

President Biden’s administration has also come under fire in September for allowing the release of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou after she was detained for fraud charges. In December, Biden’s nominee to the Department of Commerce (DOC) Thea Kendler also signed an agreement that cleared Wanzhou of all charges.