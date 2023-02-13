Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'Drug' journalist lambasted after calling to 'destigmatise chemsex': 'Do I want to know what that means?'

Michelle Lhooq defined 'chemsex' as engaging in casual sex while using drugs

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld: When kids aren't killing each other, they're dying with drugs Video

Greg Gutfeld: When kids aren't killing each other, they're dying with drugs

Greg Gutfeld and his guests discuss what could be causing an uptick in juvenile crime across the nation on 'Gutfeld!'

Self-proclaimed "drug" journalist Michelle Lhooq’s article on "chemsex," a term for using drugs in casual sex, was lambasted on social media Monday.

The "Unherd" article "We need to talk about chemsex" attempted to unearth and defend the "underground cultural phenomenon."

"When people gather anonymously to talk about dancing in the shadow of drugs and sex, the energy in the room glows with a warm ball of white light. This feeling, I think, must be the immanence of healing. So much shame and secrecy is still attached to chemsex — a term that refers to using substances such as methamphetamine, GHB/GBL, and newer synthetic drugs such as 3-MMC while engaging in casual and often group sex," Lhooq wrote.

"Chemsex" was defined as "a term that refers to using substances such as methamphetamine, GHB/GBL, and newer synthetic drugs such as 3-MMC while engaging in casual and often group sex."

"Chemsex" was defined as "a term that refers to using substances such as methamphetamine, GHB/GBL, and newer synthetic drugs such as 3-MMC while engaging in casual and often group sex." (iStock)

She added, "To evade public scrutiny, the act is often facilitated online using coded language (‘Party and Play,’ ‘PnP,’ ‘Tina’) or even specific emojis (diamond, rocketship). Rarely is this subject discussed beyond hookup apps — and even less so outside the gay male scenes where the term originates from."

BRITISH JOURNALIST CHEERED ON BBC FOR BLASTING POLITICIANS WHO HAVE ‘GIVEN UP’ ON BELIEF THAT ‘SEX IS REAL’ 

Unherd promoted the article on Twitter with a tweet reading, "Is it finally time to destigmatise chemsex?"

The tweet and Lhooq's article were criticized on Twitter for pushing what many considered a ridiculous term.

"And the immature impulsive hedonism continue, unabated: possession by basic biological drive elevated into object of unconscious worship. The worst of an emergent polytheistic paganism. With all the requisite pseudo-intellectual jargon. ‘Chemsex,’" psychologist Jordan Peterson commented.

"Do I want to know what ‘chemsex’ is?" journalist Ian Miles Cheong joked.

Claremont Institute associate editor Spencer Klavan also joked, "Logged on, learned what ‘chemsex’ means, wish I hadn’t, logging off."

Philadelphia has been referred to as an "open-air drug market" due to ongoing crisis.

Philadelphia has been referred to as an "open-air drug market" due to ongoing crisis. (iStock)

Daily Caller news editor Grayson Quay tweeted, "Is it time to destigmatize doing a ton of meth and having gay orgies? No. No it's not."

"Why is @unherd publishing anti-human leftist drivel? Who greenlit this despicable essay?" First Things Magazine associate editor Justin Lee tweeted.

RedState writer Bonchie wrote, "Send the meteor."

MOM WARNS PARENTS AFTER LOSING SON TO FENTANYL: ‘HE COULD HAVE BEEN YOUR CHILD’ 

Lhooq has written bylines for New York Magazine and Vice and published a book in 2019 on the mainstreaming of cannabis titled "Weed: Everything You Want To Know But Are Always Too Stoned To Ask." With this most recent piece, Lhooq hoped to bring about the "conversation" to mainstream "chemsex."

"Untangling the ways drugs can modulate pleasure, dampen the voices of our inner critics, and foster a kind of dark intimacy is still such a sensitive topic — and the movement to destigmatise chemsex is, in many ways, still in its infancy. As a woman, I am also not the traditional demographic that is typically ‘allowed’ to even discuss this concept, let alone in these expansive terms," Lhooq wrote.

Connecticut's first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales.

Connecticut's first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She concluded, "As the conversations around chemsex continue to evolve, perhaps our conceptions will also move beyond the current narrative of retreat and resilience."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.