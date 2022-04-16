Expand / Collapse search
Drug cartels may be ‘making more money from human smuggling' than drugs: Ken Cuccinelli

"Some of the most evil, vicious people in the Western hemisphere"

Fox News Staff
Mexican drug cartels ‘manage’ southern border: Ken Cuccinelli Video

Mexican drug cartels ‘manage’ southern border: Ken Cuccinelli

Former acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli discusses the drug cartels’ human and drug smuggling operations.

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, former acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli explained how the Mexican drug cartels control the border with their drug and human smuggling operations.

BIDEN HAS HAD A RECORD NUMBER OF MIGRANTS DIE UNDER HIS WATCH, HE'S NOT DOING A SINGLE THING: TOM HOMAN

<strong> Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)</strong>

KEN CUCCINELLI: So, it's a sad story, but you know, this happens all the time. The routes that the cartels use and remember who manages the border, it isn't the federal government of the United States, it's the drug cartels of Mexico. Some of the most evil, vicious people in the Western hemisphere. And they run their human smuggling operation through the exact same channels that they run their drug smuggling operation through. And they direct the flows to distract and move the Border Patrol around, using people to try and avoid getting their high value crossings caught and to put as many of them over the border as possible. There are some estimates that the drug cartels are now making more money from human smuggling than from drug smuggling, and no one federal government or states, including Texas, is doing anything to stop that flow. 

