Drug cartels may be ‘making more money from human smuggling' than drugs: Ken Cuccinelli

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, former acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli explained how the Mexican drug cartels control the border with their drug and human smuggling operations.

KEN CUCCINELLI: So, it's a sad story, but you know, this happens all the time. The routes that the cartels use and remember who manages the border, it isn't the federal government of the United States, it's the drug cartels of Mexico. Some of the most evil, vicious people in the Western hemisphere. And they run their human smuggling operation through the exact same channels that they run their drug smuggling operation through. And they direct the flows to distract and move the Border Patrol around, using people to try and avoid getting their high value crossings caught and to put as many of them over the border as possible. There are some estimates that the drug cartels are now making more money from human smuggling than from drug smuggling, and no one federal government or states, including Texas, is doing anything to stop that flow.

