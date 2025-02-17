Drag show at Dallas church features drag 'pastor' who said 'I will kill' Trump supporters

A Texas church known for its LGBTQ activism hosted a drag show Sunday where one of the performers repeatedly made "jokes" about fighting Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, and killing any Trump supporters.

The "Cathedral of Hope" in Dallas hosted a performance titled "Celebrating the Art of Drag," in which the congregation "bless[ed] and affirm[ed] those who use drag as an art form and affirm[ed] their transgender siblings made in the image of God."

"In an act of defiance and in response to the numerous bills introduced into the Texas Legislature attacking drag performers and transgender people, Cathedral of Hope will host our second ‘Celebrating the Art of Drag Sunday,’" the church's website reads.

FLORIDA CHURCH HOSTING EVENT FOR KIDS FEATURING DRAG SHOW AND ‘FORBIDDEN QUEER LITERATURE’

Rev. Brooke Dooley, associate pastor for youth and young adults at Friends Congregational Church in College Station and youth director for the South Central Conference of the United Church of Christ, who is also known as "Drag King" Brock Bottom, served as guest preacher.

Following the service, there was a "Drag Brunch" fundraiser, which included "entertainment, delicious food, and unforgettable performances."

"Drag is like any other performance and visual art form: the audience for drag can be comprised of children and families," the website reads. "We want our children to be safe and supported. Drag, as seen in the forms of library story hours, theater, music and even church worship services, do just that."

The Texas Family Project, which posted videos of the event on X, captured a moment where Dooley, on stage as "Brock Bottom," began advocating for violence against Trump supporters and Republican politicians.

DOZENS OF GEORGIA CHURCHES SPLIT FROM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OVER LGBTQ ISSUES

"If any of y'all voted for Trump, please don't tell us," Dooley said. "Or do and... do y'all sacrifice? Could we start?"

Dooley then asked a crowd member if "he voted for Trump," to which Dooley followed up with, "Okay, 'cause I will kill [the audience member]."

Dooley then made a joke that he went to Austin with some other drag queens to "fist fight Greg Abbott," but said the governor, who is a paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, "wouldn't stand up and fight me." He said that the easiest thing they could do with the money they raised is take away wheelchair ramps.

"In a world where Christianity has been associated with intolerance, exclusion and hate, the mission of Cathedral of Hope (CoH), is to proclaim Christ through faith, hope and love," the Cathedral of Hope's website reads. "We are community of many races, ethnic backgrounds, religious experiences, ages, sexual orientations and gender identities."

In another video captured by the Texas Family Project, alleged members of the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" and the Lonestar Royal Court, including an adult dressed in a purple animal costume with bondage gear, were invited to the altar as the audience applauded.

The Cathedral of Hope is part of the "United Church of Christ," which is known for its progressive views and political activism.

The church celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility in 2024 when it fell on the same day as Easter Sunday.

PROGRESSIVE CHURCH APOLOGIZES OVER CALENDAR DEPICTING WHITE CHILD ON COVER: ‘SUBTLETIES OF RACISM’

A section on the Cathedral of Hope's website details two advocacy groups within the church, one about race titled "Hope For All Colors" and the so-called Transgender Advocacy Group.

"We choose to live firmly into the United Church of Christ’s vision statement of ‘United in Christ’s love, a just world for all,’" the website reads. "In pursuit of those goals we currently have two Advocacy Groups that work towards diversity, equity,, inclusion, and justice all the while ensuring that we proclaim Christ through faith, hope, and love. If working towards a more just world is something you want to explore, check out these Advocacy Groups."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Cathedral of Hope, the United Church of Christ and the Texas Family Project for comment.