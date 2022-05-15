Florida church hosting event for kids featuring drag show and 'forbidden queer literature'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A local nonprofit organization is hosting an event for LGBTQ youth in Naples, Florida, on Saturday that will feature a drag show at a church.

The inaugural Youth Pride Conference, which is being hosted by GLSEN Collier, will take place May 21 at Naples United Church of Christ (UCC) and is intended "for LGBTQ youth seeking to explore LGBTQ-related issues they face today," according to the event's page.

Youth aged 12 to 18 are invited to attend the all-day event, which the organizer boasts will include free breakfast and lunch, "as well as a drag show from some of our local drag queens."

The conference will also feature several breakout sessions with a variety of presenters from across the state, who will discuss such topics as mental health, gender dysphoria, "forbidden queer literature," "inclusive sex education," "intersectionality and prejudices within the community," as well as "political action and advocacy."

Isaac Salazar, who is outreach and education coordinator for the Zebra Coalition, is slated to deliver the event's keynote address.

A sign-up form for the event requires users to sign off that they acknowledge that the event is not affiliated with Naples UCC or Collier County Public Schools.

Fox News reached out to both GLSEN Collier and the interim senior pastor of Naples UCC for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Drag shows for children have exploded in popularity in recent years, sparking controversy around the country as some school districts have taken flak for hosting them.

In April, Hempfield School District in Pennsylvania apologized after its LGBT after-school club hosted a drag show.

"We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools," Hempfield School District said in a statement at the time. "Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting."