Drag performer speaks out against allowing kids to attend drag shows: 'This is an adult venue'

A drag performer is speaking out about allowing children to attend drag shows, saying it’s an "adult venue" and "adult entertainment."

Kitty Demure, a drag performer from Los Angeles, responded to a video from actor Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick who danced to support drag queens after Tennessee banned drag performances on public property and near schools.

"How do I feel about it? I think it's disgusting. And I think people like Kevin Bacon – They're not looking at what the real problem was. They're avoiding discussing the real problem. And the problem is we don't want children involved," Demure said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I, as a gay man, I want to go into a gay club, have a mimosa or a drink or brunch and see a show and not hear kids crying. As a drag performer, I want to walk in and be comfortable and in my adult space and not have to worry about if I'm going to indoctrinate or offend children or anybody. And this is why kids do not belong in drag. This is an adult venue. It's an adult entertainment. And I don't understand why anybody pretends it's not."

Host Jesse Watters asked if drag queens could dance in front of children in an educational, respectful or nonsexual way. "That's what some people are claiming is happening. And then you see the video and it doesn't look anything like that," Watters said, referring to a video on-screen that showed drag queens dancing and taking money from children.

"No," Demure responded. "No, because drag queens get their training in adult entertainment venues. This is where they get on-the-job training. This is where they go to practice their drag and to fall in love with drag in the first place," the performer added. "And also, if they want to sit there and talk to kids about drag, why don't they tell them about the true history of drag? That it actually comes out of misogyny because women were not allowed to perform on the stage. So men played their parts. That is where drag came from. I guarantee you they're not sharing that with children."