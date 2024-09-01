Dr. Saphier rips TIME article suggesting ultra-processed foods aren't as bad as you think: 'Irresponsible'

Health advocates brought a recent TIME Magazine article under fire for appearing to suggest ultra-processed foods (UPFs) might not be "as bad as you think."

The article, published last week, followed one California-based dietitian's fight against the "mounting war on ultra-processed foods" and why they are excessively demonized, including a widespread neglect to address food insecurity and UPF consumption among marginalized groups.

The article also links to a 2024 study which found that those who consume processed foods can still be healthy and suggested that "although the researchers did find links between heavily processed diets and risk of premature death," overall diet may be the more important factor.

"Some of these articles really are irresponsible in their messaging," Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said Sunday.

"When we're talking about food, obviously, walking outside, getting your fresh fruits and vegetables and even animal products, farm-to-table is the healthiest thing you could possibly do, but we also have a lot of minimally processed foods, like olive oil [and] tuna fish, because it's changed from its natural state, and now it's put into oil or given some salt. But then what we're really talking about here are those ultra-processed foods, which not only has changed from its natural state, but additives, chemicals, preservatives and even dyes and artificial flavorings are now being added to it."

Saphier explained that food items with a shelf life beyond two weeks are likely ultra-processed.

"Not all ultra-processed foods are equally bad for you," she continued. "But the bottom line is – it's all kind of bad for you, so the messaging shouldn't be, 'Well, they're not that bad.' The messaging should be. 'How can we get healthier, more nutritious foods to into the people's homes so they're not reliant on cheaper unhealthier alternatives?'"

Just last year, another TIME article labeled, "Why Ultra-Processed Foods Are So Bad for You," linked ultra-processed foods to increased risk of dementia, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other comorbidities while sounding alarm bells over foods with ten or more ingredients and long shelf lives.

Though last week's article makes no mention of either figure, some speculate the change came after former Independent presidential candidate RFK, Jr. and former President Donald Trump joined forces partially under the pledge to "Make America Healthy Again."

"This is how they tell liberals what to think," Kennedy Jr. wrote on X in response to critics pointing out the conflicting TIME articles.

Kennedy has specifically homed in on the link between ultra-processed foods and chronic disease, particularly in children.

"We are mass poisoning all of our children and our adults," he insisted previously.