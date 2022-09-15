Dr. Oz slams Fetterman for agreeing to debate five weeks after start of early voting: 'Cheating voters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz took sharp aim at his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for failing to agree to appear at a debate until weeks after the start of early voting.

Oz has pressured Fetterman for weeks to settle on a debate time, and the two are finally set to face off on October 25 in Harrisburg. Fetterman reportedly asked for multiple practice sessions and required that a moderator explain to the audience that he will be using a closed caption system during the debate.

"I empathize," Oz said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday in response to the accommodations made for Fetterman in the wake of his stroke earlier this year.

"But he has trouble processing words, so he doesn't put the words together when he hears them. He can maybe read them and make more sense of what these words are," he said.

"There’s no closed captioning on the Senate floor."

Oz explained that Fetterman has not only avoided a debate but also remained largely silent throughout the campaign, making very few public addresses.

"He doesn’t do any events," Oz told host Brian Kilmeade. "The man has spoken for less than half an hour the entire campaign."

"It’s just remarkable that he doesn’t think he has to answer any questions."

Now, with a debate set for five weeks after the start of early voting, Oz argued up to 25% of all ballots could be cast by mail without most voters ever hearing from Fetterman.

"You're cheating the voters," Oz said. "You're dodging the debate."

Oz said Fetterman’s image has been manufactured by the Democratic Party but questioned how Americans could vote for a candidate who hasn’t answered any questions.

"You make the person seem like the ideal candidate for America. But they're a facade. They're fiction. They're not real. They're a comic book," he said.