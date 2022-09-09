Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Oz calls for transparency from Fetterman as early voting approaches: 'He doesn't want to debate me'

Pennsylvania Senate candidate calls out 'preposterous' claims by Democrat opponent on 'Faulkner Focus'

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Dr. Oz: Fetterman is dodging debates to hide his radical record Video

Dr. Oz: Fetterman is dodging debates to hide his radical record

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz criticizes his opponent, John Fetterman, for failing to agree to a debate before the early voting period begins. 

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz sounded off on his opponent, John Fetterman, for refusing to agree to a debate before the start of early voting. The two Pennsylvania Senate candidates have yet to publicly debate, and Oz argues it’s because Fetterman is trying to hide his radical positions.

Fetterman (D) finally agreed to debate in mid to late October, meaning some Pennsylvanians will have already cast an early vote before ever hearing from the candidates. 

Oz, however, clarified on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that a formal debate still has not been offered or scheduled. 

Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport on May 10, 2022 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania.

Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport on May 10, 2022 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg  |  Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"It’s preposterous," he told host Harris Faulkner, noting that he has agreed to six specific debates - including one that would have been held Friday - while Fetterman's campaign has not made any specific offers on dates or locations.

"John Fetterman has agreed to precisely zero debates. He doesn’t have the interest of the voters at hand. He’s dodging because he doesn’t want to debate me." 

Fetterman, whose health has become an issue in recent months, responded by saying, "But let’s be clear, this has never really been about debates for Dr. Oz. This whole thing has been about Dr. Oz and his team mocking me for having a stroke because they’ve got nothing else."

11 SENATE RACES WILL DETERMINE WHETHER DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE CHAMBER AFTER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Oz expressed empathy for Fetterman’s health issues but refuted the claim and maintained that Fetterman doesn’t want his "far-left radical" policies on display.

"This is not about health. John Fetterman is trying to make it about health so people feel sorry for him," Oz said. "This is about honesty and integrity."

"We should have a senator who is capable of doing the job and fighting for them," he said, again stressing the importance of the public hearing from the candidates before early voting begins. 

Mehmet Oz doubles down in attacking Fetterman for backing out of debate Video

He also noted that Fetterman has also not answered questions while campaigning.

"Democracy is based on transparency," Oz said. 

While Oz sits six to seven points behind Fetterman in the polls, he remained confident and said he’s "gaining rapidly" on his opponent as he believes the independent vote will shift in his favor.

"We will prevail in November," Oz said.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.