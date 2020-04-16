Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dr. Oz on keeping schools closed: 'We're paying a price' and it may not be helping the problem

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Thursday that Boston University closing school due to the coronavirus “really bothered” him because educational institutions are making decisions that may not be effective in stemming the virus spread.

“I learned that Boston University canceled its fall semester. That really bothered me. How do you know right now in April -- before you even tried to reopen-- if you need to close down your school through the rest of this calendar year?” Oz told “Fox & Friends.”

Oz said that though BU is signaling that they are “trying to do the right thing,” closing the school down “is not the right thing” for everyone.

“You’re hurting people that you’re responsible for. I am a doctor. I want you to be safer -- I want you to err on the side of being overly cautious, but not at the expense of making decisions that don’t really serve us.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo denied Saturday that New York City schools will be closed for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus, hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said they would.

“There’s been no decision on schools,” Cuomo said in Albany at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Dr. Oz: Origin of COVID-19 a long mystery that may never be solvedVideo

Cuomo said of de Blasio: “He didn’t close them and he can’t open them.”

He said it could happen that New York City schools will remain closed for the school year but the decision will be made in consultation with the New York City suburbs and New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cuomo said he shuttered the schools in March and it is his decision on what happens in the coming weeks.

Oz said that his No. 1 target with strict quarantine measures is school closings affecting other people.

“I’m not sure we’re helping this problem that much by taking our kids out of school and we’re definitely paying a price for it,” Oz said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Robert Gearty contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.