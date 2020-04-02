Dr. Joshua Gordon shares tips on looking after your mental health under coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Joshua Gordon, the director of the National Institute of Mental Health, joined the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday to discuss how people should look after their mental health while under quarantine.

"First and foremost, you need to do things that are aimed at taking care of yourself," Gordon told host Lisa Brady. "So for many of us, we're staying on top of the news, we're trying to understand what's going on, and that's great.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK STATE BY STATE

"But you also need to take breaks from the news," Gordon added. "Set aside periods of time each day when you turn off your social media feed, [and] you turn to a program on the television or on Netflix. That's all about something fun, something to enjoy."

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

Gordon's second key to taking care of your mental health is looking after your physical health.

"Take care of your body. Make sure that you eat regular, well-balanced meals, get some physical activity," Gordon advised. "Try to avoid using alcohol or drugs, especially if you're using to escape. That's not as helpful as one might think. And importantly, give yourself a full night's sleep."

The doctor also advised people to "connect" even if they are in isolation.

"Take some time to connect with others. Talk with people that you trust about your concerns about how you're feeling, but also just about the everyday," Gordon said. "And it's fortunate that in this day and age we have lots of digital tools that we can use to help."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Gordon also related some optimisim to people about the current state of the country.

"I would say two things. Number one, this will not last forever. We don't know how long it will last, but we will get through it to the other side," he said. "The second thing I would say is that it is working. There is enough evidence out there that the social distancing that we are all engaging in is starting to have an effect in terms of reducing the impact of the pandemic."

To hear the full interview, subscribe and download The FOX News Rundown on your favorite podcast player.

The FOX NEWS RUNDOWN is a news-based daily morning podcast delivering a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day.