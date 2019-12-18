Doug Collins: House Democrats' impeachment of Trump was partisan, based on 'vendetta against the president'

House Democrats succeeded in approving a fully partisan impeachment of President Trump without an actual substantive case, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee argued Wednesday.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" that many Democrats referenced bribery and other allegations that were never delineated in the chamber's final impeachment articles.

"They couldn't lay it down because they had no case," Collins said. "We knocked their case down consistently and they still tried to lie to the American people all day today."

TRUMP TAUNTS DEMS AT MICHIGAN RALLY

Ingraham played a clip of one of the final House Democrats to speak out on the chamber floor in favor of impeachment.

U.S. Rep. Susan Davis, a California Democrat from San Diego, claimed Trump was not being impeached by the House but instead was "impeaching himself" -- by allegedly "obstruct[ing Congress] and try[ing] to bribe a foreign leader and threaten national security."

Ingraham called Davis' remarks part and parcel to a "daylong defamation."

Collins agreed, adding he had to push back on Democrats remarks' many times throughout the day, as he and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. -- chairman of the House Intelligence Committee -- were charged with yielding time to members of their respective parties to speak on the floor.

"She's lying," Collins said of Davis. "There's no obstruction."

"I had to bring this up to Mr. Schiff. He has a lot of trouble with the truth. He has a lot of trouble with anything past himself. ... If you thought all these crimes were in there and you thought [Trump] did this, then why didn't you put it into the articles? The reason is you don't have it. This is nothing but a vendetta against the president that they can't stand," Collins added.

Ingraham and Collins also agreed that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was wrong to compare Trump to a "dictator."

"Pathetic," the host remarked.

Later in the interview, Ingraham also played a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appearing to silently reprimand members of her caucus who began whooping and cheering when she announced that an article of impeachment had been approved.

As Pelosi finished her formal statement, several lawmakers could be heard cheering, but quickly stopped as Pelosi grimaced and pointed an index card in their direction.

"Oh, Mommy was mad -- Grandma was mad," said Ingraham.

"How can you be somber and upset about something you've been wanting?" added Collins. "There's no prayerfulness -- they've been wanting it for three years."