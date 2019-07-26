Gurdon: Trump had 'very good week,' while Dems offer mixed messaging on impeachment

President Trump came out of this week looking good, while the opposite appeared to be true for Democratic lawmakers, according to Hugo Gurdon.

Indeed, the Dems don't seem to be on the same page about pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Trump, the Washington Examiner editor-in-chief said Friday on "Special Report."

"It's been a very good week for President Trump," he said. Adding to that good day, he said, was Friday's Supreme Court decision to let the White House use billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build the border wall.

"For two days, at least, the Democrats have I think looked terrible.

SUPREME COURT PAVES WAY FOR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO USE MILITARY FUNDS FOR BORDER WALL

"The Mueller testimony on Capitol Hill was not just an utter flop -- because it did not give any further information that would inculpate President Trump -- but it was a flop, too, because it showed huge gaps, and it revealed the investigation as even more likely to have been biased and partisan."

Earlier, on the "All-Star Panel," anchor Bret Baier played clips of Democrats discussing the prospect of impeachment.

"Impeachment isn't a binary thing that you either are or you aren't," said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.

“What we’ve been saying and what we’ve been doing is starting a process where we’re engaging in an investigation to see if we should recommend articles of impeachment,” she said.

"It means different things to different people," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., added.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whether you call that an inquiry ... that's what we've been doing and are doing," said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

On the panel, Gurdon reacted to Raskin's statement, saying Democrats appear to "have their sixes and sevens mixed up" on the matter. "Impeachment means different things to different people? No, it means one thing -- and they don't know what to do."

The Washington Free Beacon's Matthew Continetti said impeachment is indeed a "binary" subject. "Yes it is; you either decide you're going to impeach the president or you don't," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.