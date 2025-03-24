Rosie O'Donnell questions validity of Trump's 2024 election win, wants Musk's influence 'investigated'

Rosie O'Donnel l says DOGE head Elon Musk's involvement in President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential win should be investigated.

"I question why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the Internet," O’Donnell said Friday on Ireland's The Late Late Show.

She appeared to be referring to Musk and his ownership of X, formerly Twitter.

"I would hope that would be investigated and that we would see whether or not it was an anomaly or something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that," she added.

"So it’s curious to me," she said. "And as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Musk for comment.

O'Donnell also said that she wrote an apology to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin for the interaction with Trump at the White House earlier this month when a reporter asked him about her move to his country: "Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Before Martin could reply, Trump said, "That’s true. I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

The former co-host of "The View" also knocked Trump signing an executive order Thursday to shut down the Department of Education.

"He disbanded the Department of Education, and I have a child who has autism and that child will be denied services and many, many autistic children because the funding for these programs for special needs children comes from the federal government as well as the states," O'Donnell said.

She added that the closing of the department would "be disastrous for children on the spectrum," calling it "terrifying."

In response to a comment request from Fox News Digital about O'Donnell's concerns, the White House highlighted a Friday post from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy said his department "is fully prepared to take on the responsibility of supporting individuals with special needs and overseeing nutrition programs that were run by @usedgov. We are committed to ensuring every American has access to the resources they need to thrive. We will make the care of our most vulnerable citizens our highest national priority. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital in a statement, "President Trump is doing everything within his executive authority to dismantle the Department of Education and return education back to the states while safeguarding critical functions for students and families such as student loans, special needs programs, and nutrition programs. The President has always said Congress has a role to play in this effort, and we expect them to help the President deliver."

Fox News Digital reached out to O'Donnell, but she declined further comment.