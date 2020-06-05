Trump Jr. calls into radio show to thank veteran allegedly attacked for supporting POTUS

Donald Trump Jr. called into a radio program to personally thank an elderly Air Force veteran who was allegedly attacked while holding a sign supporting the president.

The 82-year-old veteran, Charlie Chace, was being interviewed by legendary Boston-based radio host Howie Carr when Trump Jr. called in on Friday. "Charlie, you have Donald Trump Jr. on," the president's son started. "I just wanted to say I saw your story. I'm sorry you had to go through that -- we really appreciate the support."

"That stuff shouldn't be going on in America and I just wanted to say thank you for that support, thank you for your steadfast loyalty, for your service to our country. It means the world to us and I want to have my team be able to get you some extra MAGA swag."

Chace, who sounded like he was choking up, responded: "Well, I have to thank you guys. You don't know how much you mean to us."

"Well, I promise you," Trump Jr. said. "It's guys like you who keep us motivated, patriotic Americans. Again, just thank you so much for your service to this country."

Trump Jr. had tweeted about the incident, which took place on Tuesday. "Awful. An 82 year old wearing a Trump hat was attacked by a leftwing nut job in Massachusetts," Trump Jr. tweeted.

"All political violence is wrong, but what kind of person commits violence against an elderly man? If anyone has contact info for the victim please send my way."

Chace, who served in the Air Force in the 1950s, was taken to the hospital with bruising on his lower back.

He was pushed to the ground and kicked in the ribs and legs by a man who first ripped the sign from his hands and tore it in half, police in Massachusetts said.

Aidan Courtright, 27, of Fall River, is charged with committing a civil rights violation with injury; assault and battery on a person over 60 years old; vandalizing property; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, police said.

Courtwright, according to police, screamed "Give me the f------- sign" after exiting his car.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf during an arraignment on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen a character in a movie that looked as scary, ugly and angry as this person," Chace told Carr of the incident. “I’ve never seen a face like that in my 82 years. It was so scary, I was frozen for a little while.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.