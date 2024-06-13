Dog saves owner after truck drives off cliff: 'He is a good boy'

An incredible dog ran four miles to save his owner after his truck went off a cliff in Oregon.

Blue sprang into action when his owner Brandon Garrett was injured after his vehicle went off the road and ended up in a ravine. The pooch ran through the forest back to the campsite to alert friends that Garrett was in danger.

JILLIAN MICHAELS SOUNDS OFF ON WHY SHE LEFT CALIFORNIA: THE 'WOKE VICTIMOLOGY POKER' BECAME 'TOO CRAZY FOR ME'

"I laid in the creek overnight because it's foolish to try to move around in something like that if you can't see where you're going, and the other three kids stayed with me, and this one took off and he headed back up to where my camp was, which was closer to six miles away," Garrett told "America Reports." "He jogged on up there and got 'em looking for me."

When Garrett’s loved ones found Blue without his owner, they knew something was wrong.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He went and got a hold of my brother and my brother came up, and he looked at the truck and said, ‘He's dead,’" he recalled. "The deputy, Travis Ash... pulled up just as soon as it was light enough to see, and by then I crawled downstream about 75 yards and uphill about 15 yards, and I had to get to a point where somebody could see me because nobody could see me from the road where I was at, and it had quit raining by then and Travis Ash said, 'You're supposed to be dead.' Well, not really."