Curly-haired dog given second chance at life after receiving 3D-printed surgical screws: He's a 'puppy again’

A cockapoo was given a new lease on life after receiving 3D-printed spinal screws during surgery to address his life-threatening condition.

Arthur is the six-month-old cockapoo of owner Natalie Jones in Isle of Anglesey, Wales. The dog was born with an abnormality that required him to undergo emergency surgery.

Jones told SWNS that her puppy, a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle, began yelping and panting on the floor one day for an unknown reason.

"When Arthur collapsed, I panicked," she said.

Jones said that her dog was unable to move his limbs, so she took him to the Chestergates Veterinary Hospital in Chesher, England, where veterinarians did exams and scans of Arthur’s spine.

Upon evaluation, the vets determined that Arthur’s spine was not connected properly, which was causing a loss of function in his limbs, as SWNS reported.

Jones said, "We had no option but for Arthur to have surgery."

After telling her beloved pet that she loved him "and that I needed him to be strong," Jones said she waited with great worry to hear from the surgeons.

Five hours later, Jones was told that Arthur had made it through the successful surgery.

The surgeons used 3D-printed spinal screws and surgical cement to stabilize his spine, per SWNS.

The lead veterinary surgeon, Rocio Orlandi, told SWNS that Arthur’s condition was "potentially life-threatening."

"Arthur’s condition was very serious as these bony abnormalities could potentially be life-threatening due to how close they [were] to the brainstem," he explained.

He added, "The use of 3D-printed technology enhances the accuracy of this complicated surgery, which was successful [while] significantly improving Arthur’s prognosis."

Arthur was discharged from the hospital just three days after the surgery — and Jones said his tail was wagging.

"It’s been a long road, but over the last week he’s started to play and become himself," she told SWNS.

"It’s the best feeling to watch him being a puppy again."

