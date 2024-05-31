Viral 'paws in' challenge explodes among dog owners on social media: 'All paws on deck!'

The latest trend among pet owners and their furry friends has social media users participating in the viral (and arguably adorable) "paws in" challenge.

The challenge calls for at least two people and their pup to participate. Pet owners overlap their hands in a pile — and wait for their dog to put his or her paw on top.

Attempts not only come from fidos but from felines, too — with cat owners also joining in on the fun.

Many users show their attempts to teach their pet the new trick, and some videos have garnered millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

Suzy McCracken of Edmond, Oklahoma, shared that she had to speed up her "paws in" video before sharing it on Instagram since it took her four dogs some time to complete the challenge.

McCracken told Fox News Digital that she learned about the challenge after a friend of hers tried it.

Three of McCracken's four dogs were able to "complete" the trick.

One of her dogs, Groot, had a few chances and did not succeed.

"Groot, I thought would get it," McCracken said.

"He's insanely smart and talented and knows tons of tricks but was just clueless and just wanted to give kisses."

Other pet owners appear to be relying on treats as an incentive to get their pups to put their paws on the hand pile.

"Treats make big things happen, and this pup knows how to make the most of everyone!" a woman, @huesolstice, posted along with a video of her 7-month-old Havanese male puppy named JoJo.

"Our kids were excited, and JoJo was eager to participate," the user told Fox News Digital in a direct message. "To our amazement, it took us only two attempts to capture the perfect video."

She added, "JoJo’s quick understanding and enthusiasm for the task left us pleasantly surprised. It was heartwarming to see how attuned she was to the challenge, showcasing the remarkable bond we’ve developed over the past months."

Some pups have their own unique spin on the trick, with one video showing a "good boy" placing his paw on his owner's arm instead of the hand.

One user commented on the video, saying it is because "he's not a trend follower!!"

Thelma, a French bulldog in Cincinnati, Ohio, succeeded on her first try.

"I just love that she knew exactly what to do," her owner, Emily Kelsch, told Fox News Digital.

Kelsch's Instagram Reel received more than 6,500 views in less than six hours, she said.

"Paw-ticipants" of all sizes, ages and breeds react to the gesture — either passing the test, walking away or sitting still with a look of confusion.

Whether successful or not, the challenge appears to produce smiles and many laughs from pet owners.

One TikTok user, @carolinescali, shared footage showing her dog, Stella, refusing to allow her male owner to take part in the challenge.

The video racked up 4 million likes at the time of publication.

The viral video shows Stella nudging the man's hand with her mouth, pushing him away and then putting her paw on top of her female owner's hands.

"Stella said, 'Girls only, Dad,' to the paws in trend," the user wrote on TikTok.

Fox News Digital reached out to @carolinescali for comment.