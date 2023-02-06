Disney+ removes Simpson's episode with 'forced labor' reference in Hong Kong

Disney+ reportedly removed an episode of "The Simpsons" from its streaming service in Hong Kong, which contained a reference to "forced labor camps" in China.

The episode titled "One Angry Lisa" features a scene where Marge Simpson takes a virtual bike class through China's Great Wall, where the instructor tells riders to "Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones," according to the Financial Times.

China has faced allegations of human rights abuses and forced labor against the Uyghur people at mass detention centers in the Xinjiang province, which the government denies.

This is not the first time Disney has pulled shows from its streaming service in Hong Kong.

In 2021, Disney Plus removed an episode of the show that satirized the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, according to Reuters.

The episode featured a visit to the site where a large sign read, "On this site, in 1989, nothing happened," according to the Financial Times. Homer Simpson also called Mao Zedong, the former Chinese Communist Party leader, a "little angel" who killed millions.

The former British colony of Hong Kong enjoyed special freedoms under a "one country, two systems" agreement made when it was given back to China in 1997, but Beijing has been taking back control in recent years.

In 2021, China enacted a national security law in Hong Kong, which makes it easier to prosecute pro-democracy protesters and limit independence from the country's mainland.

Disney did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.