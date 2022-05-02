Sexton calls out Biden's hypocrisy over 'ministry of truth' being led by 'Soviet Mary Poppins'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' new "Ministry of Truth" and its leader, "Soviet Mary Poppins," is a grave threat to civil liberties that should be strongly opposed, conservative radio host Buck Sexton said Monday.

Sexton dubbed the appointed leader of the Disinformation Governance Board – former Wilson Center fellow Nina Jankowicz – "Soviet Mary Poppins", after a TikTok video she posted went viral. In the clip, Jankowicz impersonates actress Julie Andrews and sings about "information laundering" to the tune of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

"Perhaps [Jankowicz] should be better known Soviet Mary Poppins," he said, adding that Mayorkas in turn called her an expert and "eminently qualified" and nonpartisan.

HUNTER BIDEN'S DELAWARE CASE NEEDS INDEPENDENT COUNSEL, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST SAYS

That comment, Sexton said, is "fascinating" given that it itself is "disinformation" – as Jankowicz' politics including incorrect claims about Hunter Biden's laptop story and ex-MI6 Agent Christopher Steele prove the contrary. He added it is doubly ironic to hear Mayorkas talk about combating disinformation only months after his DHS investigated mounted Border Patrol officers accused of "whipping" migrants.

"How could anyone believe our Department of Homeland Security that was willing to go along with the charade that our Border Patrol members were whipping migrants just because the libs were in a frenzy?," he asked.

BIDEN'S DISINFO BOARD BETTER SUITED FOR ‘DICTATORSHIPS’: GABBARD

"So are they ‘authoritative’?" Sexton asked.

"They lie to you constantly and then say: Why don’t you believe me?" he said, predicting the board will become "PolitiFact on steroids."

During "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show", he went on to point to the CDC's at-times contradictory coronavirus mitigation policies, wondering how the government can be considered an infallible source worthy of mediating the veracity of speech with such a bad track record:

"It changed its policy on masks so many times it was hard to keep up -- it’s laughable," he said. "The CDC said that if you got the shot, you would be fine -- done -- No more, no more concerns over our social distancing or masks."

"Anytime someone comes forward and says something like Soviet Mary Poppins did here about ‘democracy is impossible without authoritative sources’ -- I would say: okay, give me an authoritative source," he said, adding that if Jankowicz replied by citing her new department, DHS, it would disprove her point.

Sexton added that the same can be said at times for the intelligence community, pointing to Bush CIA Director Michael Hayden and dozens of other current and former officials who claimed Hunter Biden's laptop was disinformation.

"These were all individuals who were wildly wrong about Trump-Russia collusion -- are they authoritative sources? Were they authoritative sources when they were pushing those lies from within the bureaucracy? What about James Comey?" he said. "[T]he left has largely gone insane -- They make arguments that, if there’s another side that can be heard, we’ll win."