Schweizer calls for Hunter Biden independent counsel, says Garland can otherwise 'direct' DE prosecutor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author and investigative journalist Peter Schweizer called for an independent counsel to be appointed in Hunter Biden's federal probe being litigated in Delaware.

Schweizer warned that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, a Trump appointee, can ultimately be "directed" in certain ways by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"This is a tailor-made case for an independent counsel," he told former Reagan Justice Department chief of staff Mark Levin on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"It's an investigation involving the family of the president. The attorney general is, of course, appointed by the president. And he's the one who's going to direct this U.S. attorney that has this grand jury in Delaware — so you need an independent counsel."

EX-HUNTER BUSINESS PARTNER SAYS JOE BIDEN'S DENIALS ‘A BLATANT LIE’

Schweizer added that if it was clear the investigation stopped at the behavior of the younger Biden, there would be no such concern. But, because of reportage on Hunter Biden's laptop and alleged evidence he collected funds from U.S. overseas rivals like China, it is clear-cut that an independent counsel be named.

"There is lots of evidence … some of that money ended up with Joe Biden," he said. "The money was fungible. It moved around. It went to James Biden and others."

FLASHBACK: JIM BIDEN REFUSES FOX NEWS' QUESTIONS

Schweizer said part of the blame for the lack of a special prosecutor lies with the White House, but surmised Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell might not favor such an appointment because of his own family's overseas business ties.

McConnell's reported connections, through the shipping firm owned by relatives of his wife Elaine, are "more legitimate" than that of Hunter and Joe Biden's alleged connections, Schweizer clarified, adding he believes the senator probably doesn't want the topic discussed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is not a subject he wants to have a national conversation about: the efforts by Beijing to curry favor with American political figures and their families by giving them sweetheart deals," he said.

Schweizer also warned that without an independent prosecutor, if Hunter Biden is indicted and settles, the information therein could legally remain hidden from the American people — while a counsel would have to produce a public report.