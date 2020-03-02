Devin Nunes praises Judicial Watch for motion that led judge to order Hillary be deposed on email server use

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., praised Judicial Watch and its president, Tom Fitton, for filing a legal motion to have Hillary Clinton formally deposed in regards to her use of a private email server while handling classified information.

Nunes said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that Clinton escaped prosecution despite having classified emails on a nongovernmental server in her Chappaqua, N.Y., residence.

"I think it's frustrating," he said. "The American people are sick and tired of ... Hillary Clinton."

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS HILLARY CLINTON DEPOSITION TO ADDRESS PRIVATE EMAILS

"I give kudos to Judicial Watch. They have been tough. They've stayed on this. That's what we have to do in this town. These people just don't lie down. They don't go away. You have to fight them every single step of the way. It's what you have to do."

Nunes said he ran into Fitton inside Fox News' bureau near Capitol Hill and thanked him for his work.

The lawmaker said Fitton expects Clinton's deposition to be within 75 days.

Clinton has argued that she has already answered questions about this and should not have to do so again -- the matter did not result in any charges for the then-presidential candidate in 2016 after a high-profile investigation -- but D.C. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, said in his ruling that her past responses left much to be desired.

"As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business," Lamberth said.

During his interview, Nunes also blasted The Washington Post, claiming it is Amazon CEO Jeffrey Bezos' "glamour project" and discussed his lawsuit against the broadsheet.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.