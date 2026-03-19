Detroit moms rushed to 'no strings attached' cash aid program tailored to new mothers

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Over 1,000 Detroit moms rushed to a "no strings attached" cash aid program tailored to new and expectant mothers, the city's mayor announced on Tuesday.

"Seeing more than 1,000 Detroit mothers enrolling so quickly tells you everything: families are ready, and Detroit is delivering," Mayor Mary Sheffield said in a written statement.

Detroit officials distributed around $1 million to more than 1,000 mothers as part of the city’s Rx Kids program, which launched the application process on Feb. 9.

The cash assistance program is a statewide initiative that’s intended to issue $1,500 cash to new and expectant mothers in the Motor City as well as $500 per month after a child’s birth for at least six months. The program is considered the largest cash aid program for prenatal and infant care in the country.

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The implementation of the program fulfills Sheffield's first priority as mayor. Sheffield is the first female mayor elected in the city of Detroit.

"My first major action as mayor was to announce plans to bring to Detroit Rx Kids, the groundbreaking, first-ever maternal and infant cash support program that affords all families some economic stability during pregnancy and a child’s first year of life," Sheffield wrote in an op-ed in The Detroit Free Press.

She continued, "But we’re not going to stop there – every one of the nearly 8,000 babies expected to be born in Detroit in 2026 – and beyond – will have access to $1,500 during mom’s pregnancy and $500 per month for the first six months of the baby’s life, no strings attached. Detroit is the largest city in the country to stand up for every one of its babies in this profound way."

Detroit has roughly 8,000 babies born in the city each year, Rx Kids reported.

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The program is led by Michigan State University (MSU) and administered by a non-profit called GiveDirectly that facilitates donations and cash transfers.

First launched in Flint, Michigan in 2024, Rx Kids has expanded to several cities across the Great Lakes State, serving 5,600 families "with more than $22 million in direct support during the prenatal and infancy period."

Dr. Luke Shaefer, the co-director of Rx Kids, told "Bridge Detroit" that the program "falls within the same family of programs as universal basic income" and guaranteed basic income. Rx Kids comes amid a trend of local municipalities providing similar no strings attached cash assistance to households that are eligible — usually low-income families.

Rx Kids Director Dr. Mona Hanna — who is also an associate dean of public health at MSU — said that the response to the program was not surprising.

"Pregnancy and a baby’s first months should be a time of joy, not financial stress. By providing simple, direct support, Detroit is helping families start strong and giving babies what they need to thrive from day one," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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Hanna added that the program "is a maternal and infant health program, and Michigan is proud to be leading the nation with a common-sense, bipartisan solution to supporting moms and babies."

"In dozens of Michigan communities, both urban and rural, we’re seeing strong demand because families everywhere are facing the high costs of pregnancy and a new baby. As one of the largest programs of its kind in the country, efforts like this are helping make Michigan one of the most baby-friendly places in the nation. Families use this support for essentials like diapers, food, and housing, helping babies get a healthier start and strengthening communities," she said.

One of the moms who benefited from the program shared that it helped her pay rent in a statement provided by the city.

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Detroit-native Mercedesz Brown, a mother of twins born last month, said that the cash assistance gives her "relief and security for six months of my life where I don't have to worry about being evicted."

"I don't have to worry about where I'm going to get money from."

Detroit officials did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.