Detroit chief warns 'there can never be a rush to judgment' after ex-Atlanta officer charged in Brooks death

Detroit Police Chief James Craig encouraged the public to reserve judgment Wednesday after the Fulton County, Ga. district attorney announced that the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week will be charged with felony murder.

"There's lots of video, generally, that you have to go through," Craig told "Your World". "When that happens, sometimes you get a different view of what happened. But there can never be a rush to judgment."

Craig warned that the prosecutor's quick decision to file charges against Garrett Rolfe will have a "demoralizing effect" on police officers who will begin "second-guessing" whether to use lethal force in dangerous situations.

"Officers many times have a split decision to make that call. Sometimes they get it right. Sometimes it is questionable," he said. "We certainly don't want to politicize it. But again, we have to look out at the totality of the circumstances."

Brooks was shot and killed Friday night outside a Wendy’s restaurant. He had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane and failed a field sobriety test. He then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him and was seen running with one of their stun guns seconds before the shooting.

"It looks bad," Craig said of the shooting. "I'll tell you ... I have never seen a force incident that looks good when it's televised."

Craig went on to note that the Brooks case is different than the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

"We talk about the death of Mr. Floyd, that video ... clearly said 'This is murder,'" Craig said. "But we're talking about a situation of two officers that spent, I think it was 40 minutes, having an encounter with him [Brooks], he in fact did resist. But you've got to meet resistance with that force and consider it both reasonable and necessary."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.