Detransitioner slams Nebraska rep for claiming transgender surgeries don’t happen in her state: 'I was 16'

Detransitioner Luka Hein called out Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt for her comments on the floor of the state legislature that transgender surgery "never happens" in Nebraska. Hein tweeted a photo of her scarred chest from a double mastectomy she received in Nebraska at the age of 16.

"HEY @NebraskaMegan I want you to come say it to my face that this isn’t happening in Nebraska," Hein tweeted. "Look me in the eyes and tell me this didn’t happen. I WAS 16. #detrans #trans #NELeg #Nebraska."

Luka, a 20-year-old female who started identifying as transgender at the age of 15, said doctors ignored her underlying mental health issues and instead pressured her into medically transitioning with the help of cross-sex hormones and ultimately a double mastectomy at 16.

Nebraska is currently considering LB 574, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 19 from getting any kind of gender-affirming care in the state of Nebraska.

Hein's tweet also featured a video of Hunt speaking to the Nebraska legislature about the bill which she said would "chill any kind of affirming care, any kind of social transition, even if it is not medical, even if a kid is not taking puberty blockers or not taking hormones, or not getting surgery, which we know never happens in Nebraska anyway. What it is going to do is chill even the ability of a kid to transition."

Hunt told Fox News Digital in a statement that she believes "these complex situations" should be left up to medical experts and families, not the government.

"I want to be totally clear here: every youth deserves the information, autonomy and family support they need to thrive," she said. "We are talking about deeply personal situations and I’m not here to disregard or disrespect anyone who has detransitioned."

"My question is, how can we disregard the youth and families I’ve met who are scared to death of this legislative body denying them access to gender affirming care?" she added. "How do we disregard the thriving trans adults we heard from in committee? Do we not trust and value their stories? Do we just get to ignore the major medical organizations that oppose these bans?"

She said she "wouldn’t wish pain on any youth" and that LB 574 "has caused pain."

"The Trevor Project has data showing most Nebraska LGBTQ+ youth say bills just like this are negatively impacting their mental health," Hunt added. "We know that calls to crisis counselors go up when these kinds of bills are introduced."

As gender-affirming care, which includes surgery and the prescription of cross-sex hormones, becomes more common, some adolescents and young adults, such as Luka, have regretted their decision to undergo treatment and are choosing to detransition.

Hunt declined to directly address her statement that gender transition surgery "never happens in Nebraska" and pointed to her provided comments.