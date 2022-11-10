Detransitioned teen wants to hold 'gender-affirming' surgeons accountable: 'What happened to me is horrible'

Teenager Chloe Cole started on puberty blockers and testosterone at 13, underwent a double mastectomy at 15 and detransitioned from male to female at 16.

Cole said Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that doctors pushed transitioning as the way to treat her gender dysphoria.

She was 12 when she told her parents she was "distressed" with her gender and wanted to transition from female to male.

"They were concerned, and they wanted what was best for me, but they weren’t really sure what to do with me, so they sought professional help, and from then on, I was basically referred [to] in my gender identity without any questioning from any medical professionals, and they pushed transitioning as the way to treat gender dysphoria," she said.

Cole told host Tucker Carlson she is "devastated" at the loss of her breasts and has trouble coping.

"As an adult, I will never be able to breast-feed whatever children I will have. I don’t even know if, because I was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at only 13 years old, I don’t know if I’ll be able to conceive a child naturally," she said. "I made an adult decision as a child."

The teenager said she is suing the doctors who performed the "gender-affirming" surgery because she wants to end the practice. "I want to hold the adults that put me in harm’s way accountable because what happened to me is horrible, but it also didn’t only happen to me, that’s the worst part. It’s happening to children all over the U.S., all over the West, and it’s spreading all over the world," she said.

"I want to be able to create a precedent for other people who have been in my situation to find justice themselves."

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon outlined the case against the doctors, telling host Tucker Carlson they are bringing forth a medical malpractice suit. Cole is being represented by non-profit organization the Center for American Liberty.

"Our website at libertycenter.org has the letter, a very detailed letter that details all of the medical symptoms that Chloe has and the medical malpractice. And frankly, the mutilation that was perpetrated by these medical professionals," Dhillon said.

Cole's attorney said they plan on putting and end to the practice and want other people who have had complications from the surgeries to come forward as well.

"We intend to shut down these barbaric and unnatural practices down."