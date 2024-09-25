'She deserved the purse': Mom of four starts viral movement to give back to struggling mothers

A mother of four was inspired to give back after seeing a video showing a purse left behind in the baby products aisle.

As a result, Cecily Bauchmann decided to put a $100 gift card in a box of baby diapers and posted it on her TikTok page, and inspired others to do the same.

"I was already going to Target to buy something for my daughter, and it made me think, why not go bless another parent with a $100 gift card?," Bauchmann said on "Fox & Friends," Wednesday.

This all started when fellow TikTok creator Denaesha Gonzalez posted on her account a purse left behind with the caption, "she deserved the purse." The post garnered more than 20 million views and counting.

Gonzalez wrote that the purse may have been left in the aisle by a mother who could not afford it and had to purchase items for her child instead.

Inspired by Gonzalez's video, Bauchmann placed a gift card along with a handwritten note in between a box of diapers and encouraged others to do the same.

"I slipped it right in between a box of diapers, and I was hoping that this could bless them."

Bauchmann explained how this was an emotional experience for her because it reminded her of when her family did not have much.

"I remember being in a position with two kids at the time, back in 2015, that we couldn't afford much and my kids always came first."

"This is a trend, or a movement that has become a movement on its own," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

Since the trend started, Bachmann explained in another TikTok video that she received a message from a woman who found a gift card and a handwritten note with her purchase and wanted to find out who the card was from.

However, she said it has been noticed that since this trend began, people have gone through baby items to try to steal the gift cards.

Bauchmann is hopeful that this trend can become more organized to help mothers who are struggling financially.

"We are hoping that ‘she deserved the purse’ becomes an organization on its own to stop that, so that way we can do something smarter."

