DeSantis press secretary rips ‘creepiest’ Washington Post reporter over profile of her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, mocked Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi on Wednesday after the scribe dove into her career and social media prevalence.

"Washington Post’s Creepiest Reporter, Paul Farhi: ‘I just spent months writing a profile about how mad I am that I can’t bully a woman,’" Pushaw tweeted shortly after the Post published a profile he wrote about her.

The piece, "DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw makes sure reporters feel the burn," focuses on her "aggressive Twitter comments" that have given her the image of a tough cookie in political circles.

NBC THINK OP-ED CALLS DESANTIS’S ANTI-CRT EFFORTS IN HIGHER ED ‘DISINGENUOUS,’ ‘PROBLEMATIC'

"In the 14 months since joining DeSantis’s staff, she has transformed the typically buttoned-down role of gubernatorial press secretary into something like a running public brawl — with Twitter as her blunt-force weapon. Her usual targets: Democrats, the news media and anyone else she deems insufficiently supportive of DeSantis’s agenda and her own conservative politics," Farhi wrote.

"Pushaw’s attacks on national news organizations and reporters can not only be blistering (‘slobbering regime sycophants’), but they can also run on for hundreds of tweets and retweets — once prompting Twitter to suspend her account temporarily for ‘abusive’ behavior," Farhi continued. "She has also been credited — or blamed — for helping make the incendiary term 'groomer' mainstream in GOP circles. In early March, she used the word, once reserved to describe pedophile behavior, to characterize anyone who opposed a DeSantis-favored bill restricting discussions of sexual orientation and gender in schools."

The Post reporter explained that none of Pushaw’s spats appear to bother DeSantis, as she has "loyally promoted" his agenda.

DESANTIS LIGHTS INTO BIDEN DURING TPUSA SPEECH AMID RAMPANT 2024 SPECULATION

"Pushaw not only amplifies DeSantis’s pugnacious public posture, she sometimes takes it further. When the archbishop of Miami rebuked DeSantis in February for a policy affecting shelters for migrant children, Pushaw responded on Twitter: ‘Lying is a sin.’ She tweeted this over a photo of the archbishop and his comment about the shelter policy," he wrote.

WHY FLORIDA'S DESANTIS COULD BE THE CURE FOR AN AILING AMERICA

The Post then noted that Pushaw "declined an interview request and suggested to her Twitter followers that The Post was trying to blackmail her by writing this profile, although she ultimately offered limited cooperation with the reporter" before adding that "some think Pushaw’s aggressive persona is strategic, acting as a kind of heat shield for DeSantis."

"She’s the Dennis Rodman of Florida politics," a Florida-based publisher told the Post.

The lengthy feature continued to examine Pushaw’s career, spotlight her various Twitter spats and published a statement in which she condemned the paper.

"I do not believe that The Washington Post will tell ‘my’ side of the story," the Post reported that Pushaw said via email.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pushaw eventually provided the Post with a list of "people she said would offer favorable comments" for the feature, according to the paper.

"Of course, the only persona most people will know is the one Pushaw presents publicly and online. When DeSantis hired her last year, her Twitter avatar may have offered a clue about what was to come. At the time, she used a photo of herself, altered so that red lasers appeared to be shooting from her eyes," Farhi wrote.

Farhi declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.