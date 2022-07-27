Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

DeSantis press secretary rips ‘creepiest’ Washington Post reporter over profile of her

Christina Pushaw didn’t appreciate a feature written by Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
DeSantis calls for crackdown on China for buying up massive tracts in Florida Video

DeSantis calls for crackdown on China for buying up massive tracts in Florida

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis tells 'The Ingraham Angle' why he's not ready to let massive amounts of property get bought up by China.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, mocked Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi on Wednesday after the scribe dove into her career and social media prevalence. 

"Washington Post’s Creepiest Reporter, Paul Farhi: ‘I just spent months writing a profile about how mad I am that I can’t bully a woman,’" Pushaw tweeted shortly after the Post published a profile he wrote about her. 

The piece, "DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw makes sure reporters feel the burn," focuses on her "aggressive Twitter comments" that have given her the image of a tough cookie in political circles.  

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, mocked Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi on Wednesday 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, mocked Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi on Wednesday  ((Images/LightRocket via Getty Images))

NBC THINK OP-ED CALLS DESANTIS’S ANTI-CRT EFFORTS IN HIGHER ED ‘DISINGENUOUS,’ ‘PROBLEMATIC'

"In the 14 months since joining DeSantis’s staff, she has transformed the typically buttoned-down role of gubernatorial press secretary into something like a running public brawl — with Twitter as her blunt-force weapon. Her usual targets: Democrats, the news media and anyone else she deems insufficiently supportive of DeSantis’s agenda and her own conservative politics," Farhi wrote. 

"Pushaw’s attacks on national news organizations and reporters can not only be blistering (‘slobbering regime sycophants’), but they can also run on for hundreds of tweets and retweets — once prompting Twitter to suspend her account temporarily for ‘abusive’ behavior," Farhi continued. "She has also been credited — or blamed — for helping make the incendiary term 'groomer' mainstream in GOP circles. In early March, she used the word, once reserved to describe pedophile behavior, to characterize anyone who opposed a DeSantis-favored bill restricting discussions of sexual orientation and gender in schools."

The Post reporter explained that none of Pushaw’s spats appear to bother DeSantis, as she has "loyally promoted" his agenda.

DESANTIS LIGHTS INTO BIDEN DURING TPUSA SPEECH AMID RAMPANT 2024 SPECULATION

"Pushaw not only amplifies DeSantis’s pugnacious public posture, she sometimes takes it further. When the archbishop of Miami rebuked DeSantis in February for a policy affecting shelters for migrant children, Pushaw responded on Twitter: ‘Lying is a sin.’ She tweeted this over a photo of the archbishop and his comment about the shelter policy," he wrote. 

A Washington Post piece, "DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw makes sure reporters feel the burn," focuses on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw. 

A Washington Post piece, "DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw makes sure reporters feel the burn," focuses on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw.  (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WHY FLORIDA'S DESANTIS COULD BE THE CURE FOR AN AILING AMERICA

The Post then noted that Pushaw "declined an interview request and suggested to her Twitter followers that The Post was trying to blackmail her by writing this profile, although she ultimately offered limited cooperation with the reporter" before adding that "some think Pushaw’s aggressive persona is strategic, acting as a kind of heat shield for DeSantis."

"She’s the Dennis Rodman of Florida politics," a Florida-based publisher told the Post. 

The lengthy feature continued to examine Pushaw’s career, spotlight her various Twitter spats and published a statement in which she condemned the paper. 

Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw appears with commentator Dave Rubin on "The Rubin Report."

Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw appears with commentator Dave Rubin on "The Rubin Report." (YouTube / Rubin Report)

"I do not believe that The Washington Post will tell ‘my’ side of the story," the Post reported that Pushaw said via email. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pushaw eventually provided the Post with a list of "people she said would offer favorable comments" for the feature, according to the paper. 

"Of course, the only persona most people will know is the one Pushaw presents publicly and online. When DeSantis hired her last year, her Twitter avatar may have offered a clue about what was to come. At the time, she used a photo of herself, altered so that red lasers appeared to be shooting from her eyes," Farhi wrote.

Farhi declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 