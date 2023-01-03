DeSantis presidency would be just as 'terrifying' as Trump's, Vanity Fair article laments

Vanity Fair on Monday published a "comprehensive guide" detailing how a hypothetical Ron DeSantis presidency would be as "terrifying" as a Donald Trump one.

The piece from the left-wing magazine began with a series of reasons DeSantis should not be the next U.S. president, including an endorsement from Twitter CEO Elon Musk, "bigoted policies," and "authoritarian" behaviors. It was the latest in a string of reports and stories from outlets vehemently opposed to Trump who have declared DeSantis just as bad, if not worse.

"Shouldn’t we be happy about the fact that, at the very least, he doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would Sharpie over a hurricane map to cover his own a-- or force people to think about what he gets up to in the bathroom? And the answer is no! We shouldn’t be!," Bess Levin wrote.

2024 SHOWDOWNS: BIDEN TOPS TRUMP BUT TRAILS DESANTIS IN NATIONAL POLL'S POTENTIAL MATCH UPS

The political correspondent made sure to clarify that her condemnation of DeSantis was not an endorsement of Trump, asserting that the latter would benefit humanity if he were never "heard from or seen again."

Levin then outlined 13 reasons DeSantis is a bad pick for the top job in Washington, claiming that the Florida governor thinks it is okay to treat humans like "chattel," that he is "dangerously anti-science" for opposing COVID-19 lockdowns, and that he is "anti-free speech" for signing into law the "Stop WOKE act."

The piece also suggested that DeSantis is "waging a war" on trans people, sees "no need" for the Respect for Marriage Act, has no interest in preventing gun violence, and is a "massive bully."

Citing a former college teammate who previously spoke with The New Yorker, Levin added that DeSantis is also an "awful person" and has been for many years.

RON DESANTIS RECEIVES MULTIPLE STANDING OVATIONS AT FIRST MAJOR GOP 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CATTLE CALL

"Ron is the most selfish person I have ever interacted with. He has always loved embarrassing and humiliating people. I’m speaking for others—he was the biggest dick we knew." We’ll repeat that for emphasis: "He has always loved embarrassing and humiliating people," the former college teammate allegedly said.

A December national poll of Republican primary voters from The Wall Street Journal found that DeSantis would top Trump by double digits in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential nomination showdown between the two most popular politicians in the party.

Eighty-six percent of likely GOP primary voters said they held a favorable view of DeSantis, who in November overwhelmingly won re-election to a second term steering the nation’s third most populated state, compared to 74% who viewed Trump favorably.

In a hypothetical DeSantis-Trump face-off for the nomination, the poll suggests the Florida governor ahead of the former president 52%-38%.

An MSNBC opinion piece last year said DeSantis was more "dangerous" than Trump, and former Florida Rep. David Jolly, now a reliably liberal analyst for MSNBC, also said DeSantis was "far more dangerous."