Huckabee: Dems 'chasing rainbows' with impeachment, Trump headed for 'landslide' win

House Democrats are "chasing rainbows" with the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Monday.

“It’s pretty apparent that this is not going anywhere other than, I think, the landslide reelection of President Trump next year,” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

Meanwhile, President Trump said Monday he would “strongly consider” testifying or providing answers in writing as part of the House impeachment inquiry after Democrats challenged him to appear as part of the probe.

TRUMP SAYS HE’LL ‘STRONGLY CONSIDER’ PELOSI INVITE TO TESTIFY IN IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

The president’s tweet comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., challenged him to testify before Congress if he wants to set the record straight.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants. He has every opportunity to present his case,” Pelosi said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Pelosi extended the invitation ahead of a week that is expected to be jam-packed with witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi said lawmakers would “look forward” to seeing any information from Trump “that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame.”

MIKE HUCKABEE ON TRUMP 'HOLLOWING OUT' THE STATE DEPARTMENT: 'HE HAD EVERY RIGHT TO REMOVE YOVANOVITCH FROM HER POST'

The challenge was paired with Pelosi's warning not to go after the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry — though Democrats initially had indicated that the whistleblower could testify, only to back off and now urge Trump to testify instead.

"I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower," Pelosi said. "I told the president you're in my wheelhouse when you come after the whistleblower."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the center of the impeachment inquiry, which began in September, is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general and, in turn, the impeachment inquiry in the House.

“A lot of Americans want to say, ‘we’re sick of this,’” Huckabee said.

Huckabee argued that elections should be the only viable way to remove a president, accusing Democrats of acting in a "ridiculously circus-like manner" to try to impeach Trump ever since he took office.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.