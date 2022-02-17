Expand / Collapse search
Democrats will choose to 'go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary': Hanson

He reveals who Democrats truly are

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
GOP is a 'populist, nationalist party': Hanson

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson compares the face of the right to the left's on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson predicted that the Democratic Party will "go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary" Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

LARA TRUMP: DEMS ARE GOING TO 'WOKE THEMSELVES RIGHT OUT OF THEIR SEATS' IN MIDTERMS

Hanson told host Jesse Watters that Democrats are "at the end of the hallway and there's only three doors out."

Door A is to play the role of "glorious revolutionaries" who "would rather be wrong with Marx and socialism than right with moderation."

Door B is to "get dirty and mean" by bringing lawsuits and targeting former President Donald Trump and Jan. 6. 

Door C is "the Dick Morris 1995 to '96 remake of Bill Clinton," Hanson said. "And suddenly we'll hear about night basketball and school uniforms, 100,000 police officers."

GOP starting to transcend race: Hanson Video

"But the problem with the third is that these people are not Democrats; they're revolutionaries," he continued. "And what the rational, logical answer is sitting there for everybody to see doesn't mean they're going to take it. They're emotional and … again, they would rather be wrong and pure than right and moderate."

The left's other problem with moderation stems from the evolution of the Republican Party, Hanson said. Unlike its predecessor of the ‘90s, today’s GOP is a "populist, nationalist party that is appealing to the middle class more than the very wealthy."

It is "starting to transcend race and replace it with class, middle-class concerns."

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

    President Joe Biden.   (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Former President Donald Trump.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, comprises "the very wealthy and the very poor," having lost its grip on Asian voters, Black male voters and Hispanic voters.

"I think that they have a problem, so I think they're going to select door A and go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary."

" … So they're going to talk about racism, transgendered-ism, sexism, inequality, diversity … all the way down," he added. "And if they lose, they're going to say, ‘You know what? We had a glorious two years of a progressive, left-wing Congress,' and that's what they're going to do."

" … They're not rational people."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.