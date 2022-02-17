Democrats will choose to 'go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary': Hanson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson predicted that the Democratic Party will "go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary" Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Hanson told host Jesse Watters that Democrats are "at the end of the hallway and there's only three doors out."

Door A is to play the role of "glorious revolutionaries" who "would rather be wrong with Marx and socialism than right with moderation."

Door B is to "get dirty and mean" by bringing lawsuits and targeting former President Donald Trump and Jan. 6.

Door C is "the Dick Morris 1995 to '96 remake of Bill Clinton," Hanson said. "And suddenly we'll hear about night basketball and school uniforms, 100,000 police officers."

"But the problem with the third is that these people are not Democrats; they're revolutionaries," he continued. "And what the rational, logical answer is sitting there for everybody to see doesn't mean they're going to take it. They're emotional and … again, they would rather be wrong and pure than right and moderate."

The left's other problem with moderation stems from the evolution of the Republican Party, Hanson said. Unlike its predecessor of the ‘90s, today’s GOP is a "populist, nationalist party that is appealing to the middle class more than the very wealthy."

It is "starting to transcend race and replace it with class, middle-class concerns."

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, comprises "the very wealthy and the very poor," having lost its grip on Asian voters, Black male voters and Hispanic voters.

"I think that they have a problem, so I think they're going to select door A and go down to glorious defeat as revolutionary."

" … So they're going to talk about racism, transgendered-ism, sexism, inequality, diversity … all the way down," he added. "And if they lose, they're going to say, ‘You know what? We had a glorious two years of a progressive, left-wing Congress,' and that's what they're going to do."

" … They're not rational people."