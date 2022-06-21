Expand / Collapse search
Why Democrats want high gas prices: OutKick founder Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis reveals for how long the Biden administration wants lower gas prices and Democrats' motivation for high gas prices on 'Hannity.'

OutKick founder Clay Travis explained why the Democratic Party wants exorbitant gas prices Tuesday on "Hannity." 

GAS TAX HOLIDAY 'TRICKS THE MARKET', DOMESTIC SPECULATION AN EASIER FIX: SEN. SCOTT

TRAVIS: Sean, the oil and gas companies don't want to invest because they know the rug is going to get pulled out from underneath their feet by the Biden administration as soon as the midterms are here. They want lower gas prices for five months. They'll say anything that they think scores them political points. And then as soon as the midterms are here, they're not going to offer them any support at all. Don't miss what's going on here, guys. Ultimately, this is what the Democrats want, because the gas prices need to go up in order for all of the solar and the wind power and the electric to get remotely competitive with gas prices. There was a great story in The Wall Street Journal. A writer there tried to travel - did you guys see it? - from New Orleans to Chicago and back on an electric vehicle. And it was a disaster; she couldn't find anywhere to charge. The charging stations didn't work. And the article ended with her saying, "I've never been happier to pay $4.50 a gallon than have to deal with a long-range trip right now on an electric vehicle." 

This article was written by Fox News staff.