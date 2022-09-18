Democrats are guilty of the exact same things they rail against: Steve Hilton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the Democrats' double standard on early voting, immigration and climate change in his opening monologue on Sunday, accusing them of prioritizing "saving their political skins" over democracy, with legislation and initiatives that are in line with what he called a "totalitarian one-party state" mentality.

STEVE HILTON: The thing we've learned about today's Democrats and their media servants is that the louder they scream about something, the more likely it is that they're guilty of the exact same thing. They scream about diversity and compassion [but] when 50 Latino migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard, they call up the National Guard…they scream about fairness but push school closures and lockdowns that hurt working Americans and help the rich. And of course, climate and private jets, that one's too easy.

NEW DISEASE ERASES DEMS' MEMORIES OF THEIR POST-2016 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY

‘Republicans are a threat to our democracy.’ Oh, really? Is it Republicans who pushed early voting which basically nullifies election campaigns and protects incumbents, sending out ballots just after Labor Day for an election two months away in which anything can happen… something like debates between the candidates? Sorry, you cannot change your vote….now we know why Democrats are so obsessed with early voting. It's not about saving our democracy. It's about saving their political skins.

These Democrats hate democracy unless it delivers the only acceptable outcome in their view, power for Democrats. They have a mindset of a totalitarian one-party state.

